Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Committed to Juventus, Despite Transfer Speculation

Rumours have recently linked football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo with a possible Juventus exit, including to Real Madrid, where he spent nine years, PSG, Marseille and Manchester United.

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been confirmed as entertaining no plans to quit the Italian Turin-based Serie A club, hoping to continue to sweep up more trophies, despite a spate of rumours he may be seeking to depart this summer, reported Tuttosport.

The Portuguese star, winner of five Ballons d'Or and four European Golden Shoes, remains committed to Juventus, writes the outlet, seemingly dispelling reports that claimed the star, who signed a four-year deal in 2018 with the Old Lady might be planning a break.

Since leaving Real Madrid, where the captain of the Portugal national team spent nine years, scooping up 15 trophies, including two La Liga titles, two Copas del Rey, and four UEFA Champions League titles, Ronaldo has won a league title and a Supercoppa Italiana for the Italian side, and is poised to add another Scudetto as Juventus has six matches remaining, with an eight point lead over Lazio under its belt.

As speculation regarding Cristiano Ronaldo’s future with Juventus spreads, some reports suggested the striker didn’t quite see eye to eye with the club’s coach Maurizio Sarri.

Reference had been made to an incident prior to half-time during the recent derby with Torino, when Sarri was seen giving the 35-year-old some advice, with cameras catching Ronaldo apparently rolling his eyes and shaking his head.

Sport Mediaset recently claimed the star could exit in wake of the COVID-19 crisis, with Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport echoing the speculation, and suggesting the club had taken a financial hit due to the temporary suspension of Serie A during lockdown.

The team’s players were earlier reported as having waived four months’ wages over the financial crunch triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

​Some rumours suggested a possible move back to Real Madrid, with other clubs like PSG, Manchester United and Marseille also cited as in the running to scoop up the celebrated striker.