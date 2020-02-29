Netizens Go Crazy as Watford’s Ismaila Sarr Ends Liverpool's Winning Streak

Watford ended the long winning streak of English Premier League’s front-runner Liverpool with a stunning win in Saturday’s matchup, striking 3-0 at Vicarage Road. Watford’s victory prevented the Reds from achieving a league-record 19th consecutive win, ending their run on 18, similar to Manchester City's landmark.
The first goal in the match was stroked by Watford’s Senegalese winger Ismaila Sarr in the 54th minute. He shook Liverpool’s net once again six minutes later. The astonishing match concluded with a Troy Deeney strike in the 72nd minute.
Following Liverpool’s first loss in 422 days since they were beaten by Manchester City on 3 January 2019, Twitter was flooded with various reactions from fans.
Jürgen Klopp felt @WatfordFC were deserved winners as #LFC suffered a first @premierleague defeat of the season.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 29, 2020
Full post-match reaction...
Watford 3-0 Liverpool, all goals.— Tosin Olugbenga (@TosinOlugbenga) February 29, 2020
