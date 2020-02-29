Netizens Go Crazy as Watford’s Ismaila Sarr Ends Liverpool's Winning Streak

Undefeated in 44 English Premier League matches since the beginning of the season, Liverpool suffered it first loss to Watford 0-3 after a hot game at Vicarage Road stadium on Saturday.

The first goal in the match was stroked by Watford’s Senegalese winger Ismaila Sarr in the 54th minute. He shook Liverpool’s net once again six minutes later. The astonishing match concluded with a Troy Deeney strike in the 72nd minute.

Following Liverpool’s first loss in 422 days since they were beaten by Manchester City on 3 January 2019, Twitter was flooded with various reactions from fans.

