Liverpool Made $46 Million in Pre-Tax Profits and Increased Turnover to $ 586 Million

This year the Merseyside squad has all the chances of increasing this sum since under the contract with its new sponsor Nike, the Reds will receive more than $2 million dollars for winning the Premier League, and another 4 million for winning the UEFA’s Champions League.

Liverpool has earned $46 million pre-tax last season increasing its turnover to 586 million. The Reds’ success on the pitch replenished the club’s coffers. Their victory in the Champions league and thrilling title race with Manchester City, which won the title with a gap of one point, have increased their commercial, media and broadcasting revenues.

This continued strengthening of the underlying financial sustainability of the club is enabling us to make significant investments both in player recruitment and infrastructure", said chief operating officer Andy Hughes referring to the $ 240 million the club spent on new players – Alisson Becker($ 71 million), Naby Keita($ 57 million), Fabinho($ 48 million) and Xherdan Shaqiri($ 14 million).

According to Hughes, the club will spend $ 54 million on a new training base, which “will provide first-class facilities for our players and staff” and expand the capacity of the home stadium to 61,000 seats. This will cost the Reds $ 65 million.

It seems this shouldn’t be a problem for the Reds after they signed a lucrative contract with Nike. Under the deal, the Merseyside team will receive $ 32 million each year, this is less than half of what Manchester United, currently ranked 5th in the Premier League table, earned. However, under the deal with Nike, the Reds will receive a 20 per cent commission on shirts and multimillion-dollar bonuses for winning trophies. According to sports pundits, this may bring the club at least $ 82 million each year, provided the Reds continue to display brilliant performances on the pitch.