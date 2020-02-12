Register
06:02 GMT12 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Brazil's Neymar, left, and Brazil's Roberto Firmino celebrate a goal during the World Cup Round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and Mexico at the Samara Arena, in Samara, Russia, July 2, 2018

    Barcelona Ex-Vice President Mestre Says He Would Re-Sign Neymar if Star ‘Acknowledges Mistake’

    © Sputnik / Vitali Timkiv
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107774/72/1077747281.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202002121078288976-barcelona-ex-vice-president-mestre-says-he-would-re-sign-neymar-if-star-acknowledges-mistake/

    In 2017, legendary Brazilian footballer Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, commonly known as Neymar, was involved in the most expensive transfer in history, moving from Spanish club FC Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). This development reportedly took his former bosses by surprise.

    Jordi Mestre, Barcelona's former vice president, said that he would have re-signed Neymar but the forward would have to make amends before returning to play for the Spanish giants. His comments follow recent reports that the 27-year-old player was mulling the possibility of leaving his current club PSG to go back to Barcelona.

    “From an emotional point of view of how he left, no. From a sporting point of view, yes”, Mestre told Mundo Deportivo, when asked about whether he would have supported the Brazilian player's return.
    “Now, I also think that if Neymar were to return he would have to make an act of contrition, withdraw the lawsuit against the club, whip himself, apologise, acknowledge his mistake and, of course, lead an almost monastic life”, Mestre argued.

    Neymar left the Spanish team for PSG in 2017, which marked the most expensive transfer in football history with an astronimical transfer fee of 222 million euros. However, according to Mestre, the move took everyone in the club by surprise.

    “Nobody knew he would leave because he didn't tell anyone”, Mestre recalled. “A very important former player at the club confessed to me that no one on the team knew it either”.

    Mestre, who left his position at Barca last year, also revealed during the interview that Neymar later regretted his move, and even cried on one occasion to express his desire to return.  

    FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi, left, and Neymar attend a training session at the Sports Center FC Barcelona Joan Gamper in Sant Joan Despi, Spain, Friday, May 26, 2017. FC Barcelona will play against Alaves in the Spanish Copa del Rey soccer final on Saturday May 27.
    © AP Photo / Manu Fernandez
    FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi, left, and Neymar attend a training session at the Sports Center FC Barcelona Joan Gamper in Sant Joan Despi, Spain, Friday, May 26, 2017. FC Barcelona will play against Alaves in the Spanish Copa del Rey soccer final on Saturday May 27.

    Neymar, who currently plays as a forward for PSG and the Brazilian national team, filed a lawsuit against his former club to demand the payment of 64.4 million euros that he was promised by the club in 2016 for the extension of his contract until 2021.

    Neymar (Brazil) triumphs after the victory in the World Cup 1/8 finals match between Brazil and Mexico.
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
    PSG Ultras Fume Over Neymar's 'Humiliating Direspect' Toward Club Amid Barca Move Talks - Report
    In return, Barca counter-sued Neymar, demanding he return part of the sum he has already been paid. The Brazilian sued the club once again in 2019, claiming that Barcelona withheld three million euros of his unpaid wages when the player joined the French team.

    Neymar is considered to be one of the best football players in the world. He managed to score a phenomenal 32 goals in 33 games for PSG in his first season but missed a large part of the 2018-19 season due to injury.

    Tags:
    Brazil, Spain, France, PSG, FC Barcelona, Barcelona, Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, Neymar
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fashion as Religion: The Blonds Present Shimmering Garments at New York Fashion Week
    Trumper Jumpers
    Trumper Jumpers
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse