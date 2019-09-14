PSG Announces Neymar Will Start for First Time in Four Months

Last week Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel said that Neymar could return to action for PSG after four months out.

Neymar has been named in Paris Saint-Germain's starting lineup for the first time in four months as the team prepares to face Strasbourg on Saturday, AFP has reported.

The 27-year-old football star, who is the world's most expensive player, was left out of PSG's opening four league games after PSG and his former club Barcelona failed to agree transfer terms before the 2 September deadline.

Barcelona sold Neymar to PSG for a world-record $246 million in 2017.

After Neymar voiced his desire to rejoin his former club last month, he had a hostile reception from PSG's ultras in a home game, with some fans holding a banner telling him to "get lost".