Football Star Neymar Only Receives Warning for April Clash With Rennes Fan - Reports

Neymar was previously given a three-match ban over an altercation with a FC Rennes fan, who met the player after Paris Saint Germain's surprise defeat in the French Cup final.

Brazilian football star Neymar will escape prosecution for his April clash with a fan, AFP reported Tuesday. French authorities ruled that the football player will only receive a written warning for the incident, and no other measures are required.

A 29-year-old Rennes man attempted to film the player at Stade de France after PSG lost the finals to Rennes in a penalty shootout.

According to him, Neymar stopped, lowered the phone and then slapped the fan on the chin.

"I shouldn't have done it but sometimes it's hard to remain calm", Neymar said on Instagram later.

The player returned to the pitch this fall after a 4-month pause, after an attempt to return to his previous club Barcelona. The transfer, however, failed in September, so the Brazilian star returned to PSG.

Despite missing several early season matches, Neymar's managed to net four goals in five games since returning, significantly helping his team.