Neymar’s Accuser Carried Out of Police Station

The video of the 26-year-old Brazilian, arguing with the football star in what appears to be a hotel room, emerged shortly after she claimed that the Paris Saint-Germain player treated her aggressively and raped her in Paris in May. The player has vehemently denied the accusations.

Model Najila Trindade Mendes de Souza, who accused Brazilian football star Neymar of raping her without a condom, insisted that the leaked video of her hitting him was stolen from her apartment. According to the Daily Mail, she reported that her home had been broken into and the tablet containing the incriminating video had been taken. However, the British outlet cites the Brazilian media, saying that police found no fingerprints except Trindade’s and her cleaner’s on her door.

Police investigators in Sao Paulo, who talked to the accuser, reportedly had to take a break as she repeatedly became hysterical, claiming Neymar had raped her in May. In addition, a photo of her lawyer, carrying the woman after the inquiry later surfaced online.

Alleged footage of a man, who is believed to be Neymar, being beaten by a woman, who is said to be Najila Trindade Mendes de Souza surfaced online shortly after she spoke out on national TV. The leaked one-minute-long clip is said to be a part of a longer seven-minute incriminating video. In the video, apparently filmed on a hidden camera, the man can be heard saying, “No, no, no, do not hit me, no”, while the woman is yelling, “But I’m going to hit you. Do you know why? Because yesterday you attacked me and left me here alone!”

The woman’s lawyer Danilo Garcia de Andrade revealed later that she told him “she needed proof of that assault, that the slap was what Neymar had done to her previously and that she got him into the room again and filmed the scene”.

At the same time Neymar's father, Neymar Santos, who has insisted that the whole affair is a blackmail attempt, told Record TV that “the images speak for themselves and it's clear this is a video that is forced”.

The football star himself earlier took to social media with a now-deleted seven-minute video to strongly deny Trindade’s allegations and insist on his innocence. He shared what seemed to be their private exchange on WhatsApp before meeting in Paris, with the accuser apparently sending him nude photos of herself, as well as a couple of sexts.

For this, Neymar is now facing a police probe in Brazil because it is illegal to release intimate photos without a person’s consent. Besides this, the international payment giant MasterCard has decided that it is going to suspend its marketing campaign with Neymar, while his other sponsor, Nike, earlier issued a statement noting that it is “very concerned by the recent allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation”.