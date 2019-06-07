Register
11:49 GMT +307 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Brazil's Neymar. (File)

    MasterCard Suspends Ad Campaign Starring Neymar Amid Rape Allegations

    © Sputnik / Maria Plotnikova
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Just days before the Copa America kicks off in Brazil, a local model claimed that Paris Saint-Germain star, Neymar, sexually assaulted her in the French capital last year. The footballer, who is the world’s most expensive player, has vehemently refuted the allegations, saying that he is a victim of an extortion attempt.

    The international payment giant MasterCard has decided that it is going to suspend its marketing campaign with Neymar, currently embroiled in a rape scandal, the Brazilian media report. The football superstar, who is MasterCard’s ambassador, was supposed to promote the company during the upcoming Copa America, set to start on 15 June.

    “We have a series of marketing campaigns planned to be linked together during the Copa America but we have made the decision to suspend all of them, including Neymar as our brand ambassador, until the issue is resolved”, the company’s statement reads, according to Spanish outlet AS.com.

    MasterCard, however, did not delete a promotional video for Copa America, featuring Neymar, from its Twitter account.

    Additionally, recent reports by Fox Sports Asia have suggested that the embattled footballer’s major sponsor, Nike, might cancel its contract with Neymar, depending on the rape investigation’s results. The sportswear apparel maker earlier issued a statement, noting that it is “very concerned by the recent allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation”.

    Meanwhile, Neymar’s other sponsors, such as McDonald’s, Gillette, and Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA, have also reportedly distanced themselves from the football star pending the probe’s outcome.

    The accusations against Neymar surfaced last week, even though the alleged incident took place on 15 May 2018 in a Paris hotel. According to a document obtained by the Associated Press, the PSG star met the woman in question there after exchanging Instagram messages. She later told the police that he arrived at the hotel “apparently drunk”, they “touched each other” and that he then became aggressive and had violent sexual intercourse with her against her will.

    The accuser, 26-year-old Brazilian model Najila Trindade Mendes de Souza then spoke out on the network SBT. She admitted that she liked Neymar and wanted to have sex with him, but says that the situation changed after their first meeting at a Paris hotel when he became aggressive. According to her, after some kissing, “he started to hit me… then he began to hurt me a lot, and I asked him to stop because it hurt”. Trindade also threatened to make public the video of the alleged sexual attack in a bid to destroy Neymar’s career, the Daily Mail reported.

    While Neymar’s father has insisted that his son was being blackmailed, the football star took to social media himself with a now-deleted seven-minute video to strongly deny Trindade’s allegations and insist on his innocence. He likewise shared what seemed to be their private exchange on WhatsApp, with the accuser apparently sending him nude photos of herself, as well as a couple of sexts.

    Neymar is now facing a police probe in Brazil for releasing the woman’s intimate photos without her consent following the publication of those images and messages in the video, which were subsequently deleted by both Instagram and Facebook over policy violations.

    READ MORE: Alleged VIDEO of Neymar's Rape Accuser Hitting Footballer Leaked Online

    Later alleged footage of a man, who is believed to be Neymar, being beaten by a woman, who is said to be Trinidade, surfaced online.

    Related:

    WATCH Neymar "Punch" Fan After PSG Loses French Cup Final to Rennes
    Neymar's Accuser Vows to Show 'Rape Video' as Law Firm Drops Her Case - Reports
    Alleged VIDEO of Neymar's Rape Accuser Hitting Footballer Leaked Online
    Brazilian President Bolsonaro Defends Football Star Neymar Amid Rape Allegations
    Tags:
    Investigation, rape, Paris, France, Brazil, Football, Neymar
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beautiful Ladies and New Technologies at SPIEF 2019
    Beautiful Ladies and New Technologies at SPIEF 2019
    Holiday Hijacked
    Holiday Hijacked
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse