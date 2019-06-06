Register
06 June 2019
    Brazil's Neymar.

    Alleged VIDEO of Neymar's Rape Accuser Hitting Footballer Leaked Online

    The woman who claims she was sexually assaulted by PSG footballer Neymar previously threatened to release footage to the press showing the rape, the Daily Mail reported earlier this week. The player has vehemently denied the accusations, saying that the sex was consensual.

    Alleged footage of a man, who is believed to be Neymar, being beaten by a woman, who is said to be Najila Trindade Mendes de Souza, the woman who claims that the football superstar raped her in Paris last year, has just surfaced online.

    In the video, apparently filmed on a secret camera, the man can be heard saying, “No, no, no, do not hit me, no”, while the woman is yelling, “But I’m going to hit you. Do you know why? Because yesterday you attacked me and left me here alone!”

    READ MORE: Neymar's Accuser Vows to Show 'Rape Video' as Law Firm Drops Her Case - Reports

    While the authenticity of the footage is yet to be verified, many social media users have come to the conclusion that the entire incident was a “setup” and that the woman was trying to provoke him to hit her back and then cut the video to show only that part:

    Just an hour before Neymar was set to enter the pitch for a friendly match between Brazil’s national team and Qatar in Brasilia on Thursday, excerpts of a televised interview with Trindade were broadcast on the network SBT.

    “It was aggression together with rape”, the alleged victim said in the interview, which will air on Monday.

    The accuser, who works as a model, admitted that she liked Neymar and wanted to have sex with him, but says that the situation changed after their first meeting at a Paris hotel – as the footballer paid for a plane ticket to bring her from Brazil to the French capital.

    “He was aggressive, totally different than the boy I got to know on the messages. Since I really wanted to be with him I said, OK, I’m going to try to handle this”, she went on to claim, adding that after some kissing, “he started to hit me… then he began to hurt me a lot, and I asked him to stop because it hurt”.

    Trindade said that the footballer apologised but purportedly continued hurting her while they had sex.

    Neymar (Brazil) triumphs after the victory in the World Cup 1/8 finals match between Brazil and Mexico.
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
    Brazilian President Bolsonaro Defends Football Star Neymar Amid Rape Allegations
    The accusations against Neymar surfaced last week, even though the alleged incident took place on 15 May 2018 at the Hotel Sofitel Paris Arc de Triomphe.

    According to Trindade, the footballer was drunk and aggressive, and purportedly forced her to have sex with him against her will. She claimed that she was in shock so didn’t turn to the police at the time.

    Meanwhile, Neymar took to social media over the weekend with a now-deleted seven-minute video to strongly deny Trindade’s allegations and insist on his innocence.

    “I’m accused of rape. It is a heavy word, it is something very strong, but that what’s happening now. I was caught by surprise, it was very bad and very sad to listen to that, because anyone who knows me, knows of my behaviour, knows that I would never do something like that. What happened that day was a relationship between a man and a woman, inside four walls, something that happens with any couple”, the footballer said, adding that it was a “setup”.

    Brazil's Neymar listens to the national anthem before the World Cup Group E soccer match between Brazil and Switzerland in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 17, 2018
    © Sputnik / Grigoriy Sisoev
    Neymar Sr. Defends Son for Posting Nude Photos of His Alleged Rape Accuser
    He likewise shared what seemed to be their private exchange on WhatsApp, with the alleged victim apparently sending him nude photos of herself, as well as a couple of sexts.

    Neymar’s father, for his part, claimed that his son was the victim of a blackmail attempt, but that he “will push for justice to be served as quickly as possible”.

    Following the publication of those images and messages in the video, which was deleted both by Instagram and Facebook over policy violations, Neymar is now facing a police probe in Brazil for releasing the woman’s intimate photos without her consent.

    “He didn’t have a choice. He preferred to commit an internet crime than be accused of rape”, his father said.

    In a parallel development, Trindade has threatened to make public the video of the alleged sexual attack in a bid to destroy Neymar’s career, the Daily Mail reported, adding that the accuser allegedly said that she “should have killed the player when she had the chance”.

