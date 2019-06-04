Neymar's Accuser Vows to Show 'Rape Video' as Law Firm Drops Her Case - Reports

The woman made a threat that she would release footage to the press showing the attack in an attempt to destroy the career of the world's most expensive footballer, the Daily Mail reported, adding that she had heatedly remarked that she 'should have killed the player when she had the chance.'

Contraditions in the story of the woman who claimed she was raped by famous footballer Neymar reportedly forced the law firm representing her to drop the alleged victim's case, the Daily Mail, a British tabloid, reported on Tuesday.

According to the law firm, which is based in Rio de Janeiro, their client said she had given consent to having sex, but then their sexual encounter had turned violent. The firm stated that the woman "described what had happened as 'rape', which is a completely different allegation".

Brazilian football star Neymar had been accused of raping a woman in a Paris hotel last year. Neymar strongly denies all the allegations.