Register
14:08 GMT +319 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Conor McGregor poses during a ceremonial weigh-in for the UFC 229 mixed martial arts fight Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, in Las Vegas.

    Conor McGregor Reveals Name of His Football ‘Inspiration’

    © AP Photo / John Locher
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 01

    “The Notorious”, who has gone down in history as the first man to hold two UFC titles simultaneously, is also a football fan who, it turns out, has his idols on the pitch. A Portuguese superstar, who now plays for Juventus in Italy, is one of them.

    Millionaire fighter Conor McGregor has called Cristiano Ronaldo, who recently scored a hat-trick in Juventus’ game against Atletico Madrid that sent the Italian club to the Champions League quarter-finals, a “phenomenal athlete, person, and entrepreneur” in a recent interview with FIFA.com. The MMA superstar did not mince his words of admiration for the Portuguese top footballer. 

    “His all-around discipline, perfectionist attitude, and dedication to his craft is inspiring and has inspired so many young children to play football. Just look what he did recently in the Champions League, at 34 years young, a hat-trick under the lights when the pressure was on for all the marbles. And against Atletico Madrid, one of the best defensive sides in Europe. That is inspiring!” McGregor said.

    “The Notorious” would not have been himself without a little bit of self-promotion, noting that he and Ronaldo “are both disciplined athletes at the top of our game”.

    However, while many users on Twitter shared his praise, some netizens rushed to cast a shadow on this “bond”.

    ​Both are frustrated souls

    ​Notably, McGregor took a somewhat harder stance towards another former Manchester United player, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who dubbed the “The Notorious” the “ Zlatan Ibrahimovic of MMA.”

    “I respect Zlatan and his positive-winning-mentality mindset, but let’s get this straight: there is only one Conor McGregor! Zlatan Ibrahimovic is trying to be the Conor McGregor of football – good luck to him”, said, however, welcoming Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba to train with him.

    READ MORE: Real Madrid Reportedly Looking to Sign Ibrahimovic as Ronaldo’s Replacement

    McGregor praised Pogba and Marcus Rashford’s performance for Manchester United, which happened to be his favourite club when he was a boy. He also admitted that he “was big into football” playing striker or midfielder when he was a child 

    “If you were to sum me up as a player, I was efficient, devastating and slick – similar to my fighting style. Skills learned at this youthful age playing football – teamwork, leadership, commitment, dedication and discipline – without a doubt transferred over into my combat sports vocation”, he said.

    Related:

    Ronaldo Charged for Crotch-Grabbing While Celebrating Win Over Atletico Madrid
    WATCH Ronaldo Mock Atletico Madrid Fans After Juventus Defeat
    Sylvester Stallone Says Conor McGregor 'Plagued' With Fear of Khabib
    Meme Flood as McGregor Breaks Silence After Arrest Over Destroying Fan's Phone
    Tags:
    Football, athlete, MMA, Twitter, Manchester United, FIFA, Conor McGregor, Cristiano Ronaldo, Italy, Europe, Ireland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Участница пляжного шоу Body Power Beach Show на Гоа, Индия
    Hot Sun, Hot Sand, Hot Babes: Body Power Beach Show in Goa Totally Nails It
    Donny’s First Veto
    Donny’s First Veto
    Crimea infographics
    Five Years Since Reunification With Russia: What Has Changed in Crimea?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse