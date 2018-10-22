Real Madrid Reportedly Looking to Sign Ibrahimovic as Ronaldo’s Replacement

Real Madrid is reportedly considering signing Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the upcoming winter transfer window, as the club continues to mull over potential targets to serve as Ronaldo’s replacement and bolster the squad’s attack.
Spanish journalist Manolo Lama told the Tiempo De Juego radio show that Los Blancos are “studying” Ibrahimovic, suggesting they could soon approach MLS club LA Galaxy to file a bid for the 37-year-old.
Football fanatics have reacted to the speculated move on social media, dismissing the transfer as ridiculous and indicative of how desperate Real has become.
Widely regarded as one of the best forwards of his generation, Ibrahimovic enjoyed successful stints at a handful of Europe’s top football clubs, including Barcelona.
Despite being considered past his prime, the Swede has emerged as a key player for LA Galaxy, scoring 22 goals in just 26 matches.
Earlier this year, in August, Real were reportedly interested in signing Celta Vigo striker Iago Aspas, though it seems negotiations faltered as they were not prepared to pay his $50 million buyout clause.
Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard has also been heavily linked with the club, and pundits have suggested Real could sign the Belgian star in January, reuniting him with former teammate Thibaut Courtois.
