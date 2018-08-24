Register
20:17 GMT +324 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Real Madrid's player Gareth Bale, center, celebrates a goal (File)

    Real Madrid Looking to Sign Failed Liverpool Striker to Bolster Attack

    © Sputnik / Denis Tyrin
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 11

    In a contentious move, Real Madrid agreed to sell star Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo earlier this year to Serie A heavyweight Juventus, and the club is still looking for an additional striker to boost the team’s already potent attacking lineup.

    Real Madrid has reportedly targeted Celta Vigo striker Iago Aspas, though they are looking to grab a bargain and pay less than his contract’s buyout clause – which is believed to be somewhere is the region of $50 million.

    Aspas only recently signed a multi-year extension with his current La Liga club, but a move to the Bernabeu is still on the cards.

    READ MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo Slammed as 'Nowhere Man' After Goalless Juventus Debut

    He moved to Liverpool some five years ago with much anticipation, but had a disastrous season, with many fans and pundits remembering him by a notoriously bad corner kick.

    Aspas ultimately returned to Spain after his short spell in the Premier League and has impressed in recent years, scoring 22 goals in the 2017/2018 La Liga season and a total of 67 goals in 126 appearances over the course of the last three seasons.

    Brazil's Neymar listens to the national anthem before the World Cup Group E soccer match between Brazil and Switzerland in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 17, 2018
    © Sputnik / Grigoriy Sisoev
    Real Madrid Denies Reports of Making Bid for PSG's Neymar
    Moreover, the striker featured in Spain’s group stage match against Morocco in 2018 World Cup, scoring an impressive which was initially disallowed, but a subsequent VAR check clarified that he was in fact onside.

    Despite comfortably winning their opening match against Getafe, Real Madrid are still looking to reinvest the proceeds of Ronaldo’s transfer to Italy in a quality striker and have reportedly already “agreed terms” with Aspas, though they are yet to finalize his transfer fee with Celta Vigo.

    READ MORE: Twitter Quips as Barca's Vidal Takes Dig at Real Madrid’s Champions League Wins

    Related:

    Twitter Quips as Barca's Vidal Takes Dig at Real Madrid’s Champions League Wins
    Missing Ronaldo? Real Madrid Loses UEFA Super Cup For First Time in Four Years
    Fans Heap Praise on Koke's WAG as Atletico Madrid Star Scores in Win Over Real
    Real Madrid Presents Belgian Goalkeeper Courtois as Club’s New Player (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    transfer, football, 2018 FIFA World Cup, Liverpool, Real Madrid, FIFA, Iago Aspas, Cristiano Ronaldo, Spain, England
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: August 18-24
    This Week in Pictures: August 18-24
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse