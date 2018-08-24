Real Madrid Looking to Sign Failed Liverpool Striker to Bolster Attack

In a contentious move, Real Madrid agreed to sell star Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo earlier this year to Serie A heavyweight Juventus, and the club is still looking for an additional striker to boost the team’s already potent attacking lineup.

Real Madrid has reportedly targeted Celta Vigo striker Iago Aspas, though they are looking to grab a bargain and pay less than his contract’s buyout clause – which is believed to be somewhere is the region of $50 million.

Aspas only recently signed a multi-year extension with his current La Liga club, but a move to the Bernabeu is still on the cards.

He moved to Liverpool some five years ago with much anticipation, but had a disastrous season, with many fans and pundits remembering him by a notoriously bad corner kick.

Aspas ultimately returned to Spain after his short spell in the Premier League and has impressed in recent years, scoring 22 goals in the 2017/2018 La Liga season and a total of 67 goals in 126 appearances over the course of the last three seasons.

Moreover, the striker featured in Spain’s group stage match against Morocco in 2018 World Cup , scoring an impressive which was initially disallowed, but a subsequent VAR check clarified that he was in fact onside.

Despite comfortably winning their opening match against Getafe, Real Madrid are still looking to reinvest the proceeds of Ronaldo’s transfer to Italy in a quality striker and have reportedly already “agreed terms” with Aspas, though they are yet to finalize his transfer fee with Celta Vigo.

