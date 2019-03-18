Ronaldo Charged for Crotch-Grabbing While Celebrating Win Over Atletico Madrid

UEFA has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo’s case will be dealt with by its Control, Ethics, and Disciplinary Body at its next meeting set for 21 March.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged by UEFA for “improper conduct” after his celebration of Juventus’ win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last week, in which he grabbed his crotch.

After completing his hat trick to earn Juventus a 3-0 win, the Portuguese footballer appeared to imitate Atletico manager Diego Simeone’s inappropriate gesture, who had celebrated a goal by turning to the fans and putting his hands on his pants in the first leg of the tie.

Diego Simeone and Messi fans will be happy Cristiano Ronaldo is charged by UEFA for his gesture mocking Diego Simeone pic.twitter.com/EygmcIGkif — 🇳🇬Dreadnstyn🇳🇬 (@dreadnstyn) 18 марта 2019 г.

While Simeone escaped a ban for his somewhat offensive antics, he was slapped with a €20,000 fine.

Ronald, in turn, will face a disciplinary hearing for his provocative celebration of victory:

“Following a disciplinary investigation conducted by a UEFA ethics and disciplinary inspector, in accordance with Article 55 of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations, disciplinary proceedings have been opened following the Champions League round of 16 match between Juventus Football Club and Club Atletico de Madrid, played on 12 March in Italy. Charges against Juventus Football Club: Improper conduct of player Cristiano Ronaldo – Art 11. (2) (b) and Art. 11 (2) (d) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations. The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body will deal with this case at its next meeting on 21 March 2019”, a statement read.

Social media users have, however, suggested that Ronaldo should also be fined, just like Simeone, rather than face a suspension:

It should be a fine, not a suspension, just like with don Simeone — OmariO (@nourgalopoulos) 18 марта 2019 г.

Don't ban him from the quarterfinals it would take the charm away from the tie. — indifoot (@indifoot) 18 марта 2019 г.