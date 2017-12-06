Register
10:28 GMT +306 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Medalists in the mass start race in men’s cross country skiing at the XXII Olympic Winter Games in Sochi during the flower ceremony, from left: silver medalist Maxim Vylegzhanin (Russia); gold medalist Alexander Legkov (Russia); bronze medalist Ilya Chernousov (Russia). (File)

    Unfair to Ban Olympians: All Russian Victories Made Under WADA's Oversight - ROC

    © Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov
    Sport
    Get short URL
    711

    The suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) with controversial and humiliating "chance" for the Russian Olympians to participate in the upcoming 2018 Winter Games in South Korea under a neutral flag has sparked the outrage among the renowned experts and organizations, warning about inevitable drop in worldwide viewership of the Olympics.

    Austrian National Olympic Committee President Karl Stoss said on Tuesday, commenting on the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) decision on Russia, that it would be unfair to ban clean Russian athletes from the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.

    "We do appreciate the clear decision for a clean sport and the protection of clean athletes of all nations. We understand, that individual Russian athletes, who fulfill all anti-doping regulations, will be able to participate at the Games. We think, it would be unfair to ban those athletes!“ Stoss said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

    Mikhail Fedotov, head of the Russian Presidential Council for Human Rights described on Tuesday the decision of the International Olympic Committee on the participation of Russian athletes in the 2018 Olympics as illogical because if the athletes are clean, they have every right to act under the flag of their country.

    "I believe that there is no logic in this decision. If the athletes are clean, then they have the full right to act under the flag of their country. Otherwise, athletes of all other countries who have not been caught in doping should also compete under the Olympic flag. The principle of equality of all before the law stipulates it," Fedotov said.

    Meantime, the next Olympic Games could see a Russian boycott as well as a drop in worldwide viewership after the International Olympic Committee barred the country's athletes from competing under their national flag, President of SportsEconomics LLC Daniel Rascher told Sputnik on Tuesday.

    "I think the general consequences are clear.  If countries are found to be systematically using banned substances, those countries will be barred from the Olympic Games,” Rascher said. “The upcoming games will see a decline in worldwide viewership based on fewer Russians and Russian team fans watching.  It will be interesting to see how many Russian athletes attend.  Will some of them boycott?  Will Russia not allow them to attend?”

    The sign of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Headquarters in Lausanne
    © Sputnik/ Anton Denisov
    Russia Banned From 2018 Olympics, Clean Athletes May Compete Under Neutral Flag
    Rascher, an economist and finance expert who frequently testifies in sports-related lawsuits, said the IOC decision could also reverberate into world championships and other tournaments.

    “Another consequence is that this may strengthen the role of [World Anti-Doping Agency] WADA and the various national doping agencies,” he added. “Or, it might cause WADA’s power to be questioned and some other such mechanism created for enforcing competitive fairness standards."

    Frants Klintsevich, the first deputy chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Defense and Security, said Tuesday that Russia should boycott the 2018 Winter Olympics if it is not allowed to compete under its national flag.According to Klintsevich, the decision of the IOC on Russia's participation in the next Olympics is a new attempt to isolate Russia.

    "I do not know what choice Russia will ultimately make, but, in my opinion, the great power should not go 'incognito' to the Olympics," Klintsevich press service quotes the lawmaker as saying.

    In addtion, deputy Speaker of the lower house of the Russian parliament Igor Lebedev said that Russia must refuse to participate in 2018 Winter Olympics as competing under a neutral flag will be a humiliation for the country.

    "I believe that such a decision is a humiliation for our country, and it is necessary to take a very serious and balanced decision. In my opinion, the best way out of the current situation will be a complete refusal to participate in the Olympic Games," Lebedev told Sputnik.

    However, IOC made a positive decision by allowing Russian athletes participate in the 2018 Olympic Games, President of the Russian Olympic Committee Alexander Zhukov said Tuesday.

    "The decision was positive. The [IOC] executive committee allowed all Russian athletes, individual and members of Russian teams, to participate in the Olympic Games as ‘Russian athletes.’ I think this is the main decision made by the executive committee," Zhukov told reporters.

    Athletics Olympic - Flame Handover Ceremony For Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics - Panathenaic Stadium, Athens, Greece - October 31, 2017 General view of the flame during the handover ceremony
    © REUTERS/ Alkis Konstantinidis
    US Twitter to International Olympic Committee: Welcome to The Resistance
    Meanwhile, all Russian athletes have been under total doping control by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) for the past two years, and doping tests show that their victories are not achieved through the use of banned substances, President of the Russian Olympic Committee Alexander Zhukov said Tuesday.

    "Everyone knows perfectly well that during the past two years all Russian athletes have been under total, multi-level, constant doping control by WADA," Zhukov told reporters following the meeting of the IOC Executive Board.

    "Moreover, on the eve of the winter season, the Olympic Committee itself launched an initiative for additional testing of Russian athletes through international federations. Many tests prove the 'cleanness' purity of Russian athletes, and the results of the competitions clearly demonstrate that the victories of our athletes have nothing to do with the use of banned substances," Zhukov stressed.

    It is assumed that the restrictions of the IOC on the flag and anthem of Russia during the performance of Russian athletes at the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang will be lifted before the closing day of the Games in South Korea, Zhukov said.

    "Negative sides — Russian athletes are invited to perform under a neutral flag and without an anthem, although this restriction extends until the last day of the Olympics. It is expected that all restrictions will be lifted before the last day of the Olympics, and then Russian athletes will be able to attend the [closing] ceremony under their flag," Zhukov told journalists.

    An employee working in the laboratory of the anti-doping center accredited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), in Moscow
    © Sputnik/ Mihail Serbin
    'Innocent' Russian Athletes Should Not Be Banned' From Olympics - WADA Informant Rodchenkov
    On Tuesday, the IOC Executive Board decided to suspend the Russian Olympic Committee  "with immediate effect" but allowed clean individual Russian athletes to participate in the Games under a neutral flag.

    In 2015, WADA accused Russia of alleged multiple doping violations and suspended the Moscow laboratory of RUSADA, the Russian National Anti-Doping Agency. In 2016, Richard McLaren, head of the WADA investigative team, presented a two-part report, which alleged the existence of a state-supported doping system in Russia. Russian officials have refuted the allegations.

    In addition, Mikhail Degtyarev, head of the lower house's Committee for Physical Culture and Sport, said Russian athletes would make a decision on participation in the Games during an Olympians meeting on December 12.

    The 2018 Olympic Winter Games will take place in PyeongChang on February 9-25.

     

    Related:

    Russia Banned From 2018 Olympics, Clean Athletes May Compete Under Neutral Flag
    Gerard Depardieu Demands Russia Be Allowed to Compete at 2018 Winter Olympics
    IOC Holds Conference on Russia's Participation in 2018 Olympics (VIDEO)
    'Innocent Russian Athletes Should Not Be Banned' From Olympics - WADA Informant
    IOC Declares 3 Russian Athletes Ineligible to Be Accredited for Olympics
    Tags:
    human rights, doping tests, suspension, decision, violations, results, Winter Games, Olympians, report, investigation, neutral flag, sports, national anthem, politics, fair play, doping, athletes, ban, 2018 Winter Olympic Games, Russian National Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), WADA, Russian Olympic Committee, International Olympic Committee (IOC), Austrian National Olympic Committee, SportsEconomics, Daniel Rascher, Karl Stoss, Mikhail Degtyarev, Igor Lebedev, Frants Klintsevich, Mikhail Fedotov, Alexander Zhukov, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Trip Down Memory Lane: Moscow in December, From 1935 Until Today
    A Trip Down Memory Lane: Moscow in December, From 1935 Until Today
    The Art of the Steal
    The Art of the Steal
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok