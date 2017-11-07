Register
00:35 GMT +308 November 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Pyeongchang will host the 2018 Olympic Winter Games

    IOC Calls Reports on Barring Russian Anthem at 2018 Olympics 'Speculations'

    © AP Photo/ David J. Phillip
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 18160

    A senior Russian lawmaker has commented on the steps Moscow should take if the International Olympic Committee imposes any penalties on the national team.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – An IOC representative told the R-Sport agency that recent media reports on the possible barring the Russian national anthem at the 2018 Winter Olympics were speculations as no particular decisions had been made.

    The representative pointed out that two IOC commissions on Russia had not completed their work yet and the corresponding procedures had not been fulfilled, and it was thus too early to draw any conclusions.

    Olympic Park in Pyeongchang
    © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
    IOC Mulls Barring Russian National Anthem at Coming Winter Olympics
    The statement comes after the New York Times reported that the International Olympic Committee was considering several possible penalties against Russia in response to doping violations, including barring the country's national anthem at the next Winter Olympics. Top officials at the IOC could also bar Russia's athletes from taking part in the opening ceremony at the games in Pyeongchang, South Korea or force them to compete under a neutral flag or wear neutral uniforms, according to the media outlet.

    Earlier, the IOC established two commissions to decide on appropriate sanctions and measures, one led by IOC member Denis Oswald, tasked with re-verifying doping probes of Russian athletes from the 2014 Olympic Games in Sochi, another one headed by former President of Switzerland Samuel Schmid and focused on the alleged involvement of the Russian Ministry of Sport and some other Russian government agencies in doping abuse among the country's athletes.

    Russia's Reaction

    According to Deputy Speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament Igor Lebedev, Russia should skip the 2018 Winter Olympic Games if the International Olympic Committee imposes any penalties on the country's team.

    "Under any IOC decision, if there is even the tiniest penalty against our team … I think that we should fully ignore these Olympics in the event of any punishment of our team," Lebedev said.

    The lawmaker added that Moscow should send a corresponding warning to the IOC.

    Later on, Russian lawmaker Dmitry Svishchev said that The New York Times article about possible sanctions against Russia over its alleged doping program is a tool being used to make the IOC ban Russian athletes from competing in the 2018 Winter Olympics.

    “I think that this article was prepared in order to exert pressure on the International Olympic Committee and other non-government organizations, including the World Anti-Doping Agency [WADA] that are linked to the doping issue… Big media outlets like The New York Times must not disseminate information citing non-verified sources of information before the IOC Executive Board’s session. It is obviously being done intentionally. I think that somebody paid to The New York Times for that article or ‘asked’ this seemingly respected outlet to publish such information,” Svishchev, who is a member of the Russian State Duma's sports committee, said.

    He recommended US journalists to cover issues happening in their country, such as the sexual harassment scandal in Hollywood.

    The lawmaker added that he planned to meet with the author of the New York Times article to receive explanations.

    "I have contacted the New York Times office in Moscow and informed them of the official request I prepared…  In the near future they will either organize for me a meeting or a conversation with the author of the article or responsible persons in the New York Times and will explain to me what sources informed about doping in Russian sports and providing information specified in the article they have," Svishchev said as cited by his press service.

    "I have questions to this American newspaper, to which I would like to receive answers," he said.

     

    Related:

    Le Pen Calls for Tightened Security During 2024 Olympics in Paris
    God-Level Parkour: Teen Skier Shows Off Incredible Skills Ahead of Olympics
    IOC Officially Awards Olympics to Paris in 2024, Los Angeles in 2028
    Tags:
    2018 Winter Olympic Games, International Olympic Committee (IOC), Igor Lebedev, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Miss BumBum 2017: Curvy Ladies Show Their Sexy Side at Brazilian Contest
    Irresistible Offer
    Irresistible Offer
    Terrorist attack in New York
    Truck Attack in New York City

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok