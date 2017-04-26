Russia Accepts Invitation to Partake in 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games

© AP Photo/ David J. Phillip IOC Finds NHL Decision to Skip 2018 Winter Olympics in S. Korea 'Regrettable'

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) accepted an invitation of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to participate in the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games and would send its team to South Korea, ROC President Alexander Zhukov said Wednesday.

"The most important decision made today is the decision on the participation of our team in the Olympic Games in Korea. We've received an invitation from the IOC to the ROC to participate in the Games. And today the ROC Executive Committee decided to participate in the Olympic Games, and I was instructed to sign a relevant letter to the IOC that we gladly accept the invitation," Zhukov told reporters.

The 2018 Winter Olympic Games will be held in Pyeongchang on February 9-25.

