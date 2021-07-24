Not One, But Many: Prince Harry Struck Four Book Deal, One to Be Out After Queen's Death - Report

Having left the royal duties at the beginning of last year and since then estranged from the family in search of peace and sources of income, Harry and his wife have already thundered with a scandalous interview with Oprah and several successful deals for films and coaching

Prince Harry has signed a huge four-book deal, with the second due out just after the Queen passes away, the Daily Mail reported on Friday.

According to undisclosed insiders cited in the report, the "tell-all" book presented by Harry earlier this week is simply the "tip of the iceberg", and that will undoubtedly worry Buckingham Palace, given the past revelations. The Duke of Sussex handled the bidding and instructed publishing houses to start at $24.7 million (18 million pounds), with the final price allegedly reaching about $40 million (29 million pounds), according to sources.

A first book, Prince's memoir is scheduled to be published next year, as the publisher announced on Monday, apparently on the occasion of the Queen's platinum jubilee, and a follow-up book to be published only after her death.

Breaking news! Penguin Random House is honored to announce a forthcoming memoir by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, to be published globally in late 2022. pic.twitter.com/OhcMODcIQp — Penguin Books UK (@PenguinUKBooks) July 19, 2021

According to the report, as part of the deal with Penguin Random House publisher, Harry's wife Meghan Markle will reportedly write a "wellness" book. The fourth title's subject and author are unknown.

The 36-year-old prince has reportedly led publishing talks from Montecito, California, where he and Meghan have purchased high-end property thanks to lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify. Two publishers from London visited the prince in California while others participated in the "auction" through video chat.

"He conducted negotiations – he had a very 'take it or leave it' attitude," one of the outlet's sources from the publishing industry is quoted in the report as saying. "His starting price was $25 million and the final figure was way north of that, possibly as much as $35-40 million.

The source claimed that the participants of the negotiations were "very shocked" by his approach, which consisted of staring them down and bluntly demanding $25 million.

"The final contract was actually for a four-book deal, with Harry writing another 'when his granny dies'," the source continued. "Meghan will write a wellness-type book and people are unsure what the fourth will be. But what is most shocking, frankly, is Harry’s suggestion that the second book won’t be published until the Queen is no longer here."

The publishing insider went on to say that the concept of an "unexploded bomb hanging about waiting for the Queen to pass, is just extraordinary and may strike many as being in very bad taste."

According to reports, The Duke of Sussex is reportedly privately working with Pulitzer Prize-winning ghostwriter JR Moehringer on what his publishers characterised as "the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him," and what surely has risen certain concerns within the royal family that it might deepen the rift between the prince and the rest of the relatives.

Unfortunately for the Duke, many on social media users of social networks noted some hypocrisy in Harry's words that he left the royal family in order to find peace and calm and lead a quiet private life with his wife and children.

Please respect our privacy.

Please hear our stories.

For £/$.

Reductio ad absurdum. https://t.co/V5oc254g5t — Colin Brazier (@colinbrazierGBN) July 23, 2021

Nothing screams privacy like writing 4 books about your life. — anna (@BlackOrchid1909) July 23, 2021

Oh for goodness sake, really? A 4 book deal would be pointless as he's said all he can already. I think by this time next year H will be forgotten about, in some much needed therapy and feeling very ashamed about his behaviour. — HammySammy (@HammySam17) July 23, 2021

oh the irony “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become.” - signed prince Harry duke of Sussex!! if he is writing it not as a prince then surly he will sign it as Harry Mountbatten-Windsor — Katarzyna Knapik (@TwoTower83) July 19, 2021

​The vast funds allegedly involved in the agreement would undoubtedly be viewed as the Sussexes using their former royal life and status something they reportedly secretly swore to the Queen they would not do.

According to the Daily Mail, it also shows that the monarch and her counsellors had foresight in forbidding her grandson and his wife from using their "His/Her Royal Highness" titles or the phrase "royal" in any of their commercial activities in the US while they were seeking to achieve "financial independence".