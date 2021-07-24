Register
03:25 GMT24 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attends a roundtable discussion on gender equality with The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (QCT) and One Young World at Windsor Castle, Windsor, Britain, 25 October 2019.

    Not One, But Many: Prince Harry Struck Four Book Deal, One to Be Out After Queen's Death - Report

    © REUTERS / POOL
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 16
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/18/1083451596_0:260:3072:1988_1200x675_80_0_0_67a63d6ac9a30752a4166529498697d1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202107241083451148-not-one-but-many-prince-harry-struck-four-book-deal-one-to-be-out-after-queens-death---report/

    Having left the royal duties at the beginning of last year and since then estranged from the family in search of peace and sources of income, Harry and his wife have already thundered with a scandalous interview with Oprah and several successful deals for films and coaching

    Prince Harry has signed a huge four-book deal, with the second due out just after the Queen passes away, the Daily Mail reported on Friday.

    According to undisclosed insiders cited in the report, the "tell-all" book presented by Harry earlier this week is simply the "tip of the iceberg", and that will undoubtedly worry Buckingham Palace, given the past revelations. The Duke of Sussex handled the bidding and instructed publishing houses to start at $24.7 million (18 million pounds), with the final price allegedly reaching about $40 million (29 million pounds), according to sources.

    A first book, Prince's memoir is scheduled to be published next year, as the publisher announced on Monday, apparently on the occasion of the Queen's platinum jubilee, and a follow-up book to be published only after her death.

    According to the report, as part of the deal with Penguin Random House publisher, Harry's wife Meghan Markle will reportedly write a "wellness" book. The fourth title's subject and author are unknown.

    The 36-year-old prince has reportedly led publishing talks from Montecito, California, where he and Meghan have purchased high-end property thanks to lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify. Two publishers from London visited the prince in California while others participated in the "auction" through video chat.

    "He conducted negotiations – he had a very 'take it or leave it' attitude," one of the outlet's sources from the publishing industry is quoted in the report as saying. "His starting price was $25 million and the final figure was way north of that, possibly as much as $35-40 million.

    The source claimed that the participants of the negotiations were "very shocked" by his approach, which consisted of staring them down and bluntly demanding $25 million. 

    "The final contract was actually for a four-book deal, with Harry writing another 'when his granny dies'," the source continued. "Meghan will write a wellness-type book and people are unsure what the fourth will be. But what is most shocking, frankly, is Harry’s suggestion that the second book won’t be published until the Queen is no longer here."

    The publishing insider went on to say that the concept of an "unexploded bomb hanging about waiting for the Queen to pass, is just extraordinary and may strike many as being in very bad taste."

    According to reports, The Duke of Sussex is reportedly privately working with Pulitzer Prize-winning ghostwriter JR Moehringer on what his publishers characterised as "the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him," and what surely has risen certain concerns within the royal family that it might deepen the rift between the prince and the rest of the relatives.

    Unfortunately for the Duke, many on social media users of social networks noted some hypocrisy in Harry's words that he left the royal family in order to find peace and calm and lead a quiet private life with his wife and children.

    ​The vast funds allegedly involved in the agreement would undoubtedly be viewed as the Sussexes using their former royal life and status something they reportedly secretly swore to the Queen they would not do. 

    According to the Daily Mail, it also shows that the monarch and her counsellors had foresight in forbidding her grandson and his wife from using their "His/Her Royal Highness" titles or the phrase "royal" in any of their commercial activities in the US while they were seeking to achieve "financial independence".

    Related:

    Prince Harry’s Forfeited Military Titles Made Him Agree to Talk With Oprah Winfrey, Report Says
    Prince Charles Bankrolled Harry & Meghan Until Last Summer Despite Their Claims of Being 'Cut Off'
    Meghan Markle's Biographer Claims Prince William's Staff Spread Stories About Harry's Mental Health
    Prince Harry Leaves UK But Not For Long, Next Time He Might Take Meghan With Him, Report Claims
    Meghan Markle's Father Threatens to Take Her and Prince Harry to Court to See His Grandchildren
    Tags:
    biography, Queen Elizabeth II, Queen, queen, Prince Charles, Prince Harry, royal couple, royal family, royal rift, royals, UK, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse