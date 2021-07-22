'A Great Story to Tell': Meghan Markle May Follow Prince Harry in Penning Her Own Tell-All Memoir

Meghan Markle may follow in the footsteps of her husband Prince Harry to write her own tell-all memoir, Newsweek reported, citing the founder of InterTalent Rights Group, Professor Jonathan Shalit. He believes the Duchess of Sussex has "a great story to tell”.
"I think the world's very interested in their story so I think there could be a Meghan memoir, but I suspect much of Harry's story will include Meghan's story - they've become intertwined. She's obviously a very successful actress in terms of Suits and loved by many people around the world. I'm sure there'd be a fascinating Meghan memoir," Shalit told the outlet.
Eric Schiffer, chairman of Reputation Management Consultants, says that if Meghan Markle ever decides to pen a memoir, the Sussexes’ books may outsell those penned by Barack and Michelle Obama, who separately released memoirs which became bestsellers.
The book, however, is likely to attract a lot of ire on both sides of the Atlantic after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made several sensational claims against the Royal Family during their bombshell interview with talk-show host, Oprah Winfrey.
The news of Prince Harry’s plans to release the tell-all memoir is said to have stunned Buckingham Palace and there have been suggestions that the book might be the final nail in the coffin of his relations with his father's family.
