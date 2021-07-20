Register
20 July 2021
    Palace Reportedly 'Blindsided' by Prince Harry's 'Intimate' Book That Will Share More Truth Bombs

    The Sussexes have managed to score multi-million deals with Spotify and Netflix following their departure from senior royal posts and their pledge that they will make their own way in the world from now on. Meghan has also already penned her first child’s book, but her red-headed husband has yet to publish.

    British royals and palace officials were blindsided by Prince Harry’s upcoming book, according to The Sun, with one aide reportedly reacting to the news by sayin g“Oh gosh” when learning that the royal is soon going to unveil an “intimate and heartfelt memoir” about his ups and downs.

    Random House, the publisher which will unveil the Harry’s book at some point in late 2022, said in a statement that the Duke of Sussex is going to present “an honest and captivating personal portrait”, covering his life from childhood to the present day.

    ​According to royal sources, Prince Harry has been working on the book “for a year” now, but his family “appear to have been kept in the dark”.

    “Harry’s decision to publish a book about the family is unprecedented,” the insider told The Sun.

    “Clearly no fences were mended while he was visiting for the unveiling of Diana’s statue. If anything, relations between Harry and Charles appear to have got worse,” the person noted, referring to Harry’s recent visit to the UK to unveil the monument to his late mother, as the drama around his reported feud with his brother continued to make headlines.

    A spokesperson for Prince Harry admitted that the Duke had spoken to his family about the book only “very recently”.

    Sources close to Prince Charles said that Harry’s father was “surprised” by the development, following months of truth bombing from the Sussexes. Prince Harry said in his mental health documentary co-produced with Oprah Winfrey which aired in May that his father left him “suffering” from media attention following his mother’s death. It’s not clear what other claims are to be expected from the runaway royal, after the Sussexes also accused Buckingham Palace of neglecting mental health issues and racial prejudice Meghan apparently faced while in the UK.  

    Prince Harry said that he has been writing the memoir “not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become”.

    All the proceeds from the book are expected to go to charity, as Page Six revealed that the royal will be getting at least $20 million in advance for the memoir, while at least $1 million will go to ghostwriter J.R. Moehringer. These numbers have not been verified.

    Prince Harry and his wife Meghan announced in January 2020 that they would leave their senior royal posts to start a “financially independent” life, balancing it between the UK and North America. In two months, they departed to Canada and then LA to settle down there in their Montecito mansion.

    The couple then signed up for lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify, that reportedly granted them approximately $100 million and $40 million, respectively. Meghan also made some proceeds from her recently-published children's book ‘The Bench’, while Harry found a job with ‘BetterUp’, a mental health start-up.

    It’s not clear how much money the two are making, as they are currently on parental leave following the birth of their daughter Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana in June.

    Meghan Markle, Prince Charles, Prince Harry, United Kingdom
