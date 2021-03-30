Sharon Stone Claims Cosmetic Surgeon Gave Her ‘Better Boobs to Go With Her Hip Size' Without Consent

Hollywood sex idol Sharon Stone earlier made headlines after her new memoir revealed the Golden Globe-winning actress had allegedly been pressured by studio executives to have sex with her male co-stars in order to achieve ‘better on-screen chemistry’.

Sharon Stone claims she had her breasts augmented without her consent while she was undergoing reconstructive surgery.

The award-winning actress, famed for her role as murder suspect Catherine Tramell in the 1992 erotic drama “Basic Instinct” says she woke from a 2001 operation following the removal of benign tumours to discover her breasts had become bigger because the doctor felt she “would look better with bigger, ‘better’ boobs”.

“When I was unbandaged, I discovered that I had a full cup-size bigger breasts, ones that he said ‘go better with your hip size’,” reveals Stone in her new memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice, quoted in an interview in The Times.

“He had changed my body without my knowledge or consent,” Stone recalls the incident, among a number of upsetting episodes that permeated her career.

The 63-year-old who suffered a massive stroke in 2001 and spent years in recovery, says she and her sister, Kelly, were sexually abused as children by their grandfather, Clarence Lawson, who died when Stone was 14.

The prolific Hollywood actress claims that she and her sister had been both locked in a room with their grandfather for some time.

“I poked him, and the bizarre satisfaction that he was at last dead hit me like a ton of ice. I looked at [Kelly] and she understood; she was 11, and it was over,” Sharon Stone writes about the moment when the reportedly abusive grandparent passed away.

The celebrity also insisted in her memoir that she was tricked into shooting the famous scene where she crossed and uncrossed her legs in “Basic Instinct” without her undergarments, unaware that it would result in a brief full-frontal nude moment.

She claims she had been told that her white underwear was “reflecting the light” and the crew couldn’t “see anything” on set.

​Subsequently, watching the scene for the first time “with a room full of agents and lawyers” Stone ostensibly discovered how she had been manipulated.

“That was how I saw my vagina-shot for the first time," claims Stone in her memoir.

While dishing the dirt on the workings of the film industry, Stone alleges she was also advised by a producer to sleep with a male co-star to improve their "onscreen chemistry".

Stone’s memoir recounts numerous episodes of purported misbehaviour at the hands of men in Hollywood.

Recently, however, the actress defended Woody Allen, with whom she worked three times.

She recently joined SiriusXM's The Michelle Collins Show to promote The Beauty of Living Twice, out on 30 March. During the interview Stone said:

“I never had an untoward experience with Woody Allen… My experiences with Woody Allen were all wonderful, he was highly professional with me. He was extraordinarily encouraging to me and I was a young woman, 19 when I started working with him.”

Referring to a documentary - Allen v Farrow - claiming the filmmaker molested his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow when she was a child, released in the UK after a showing in the US, Sharon Stone said:

“I am fully aware of the documentary that’s come out recently, but I have zero of those experiences to report.”

As for her own memoir, the actress expressed hope that her candid revelations might help all actors who have felt harassed and violated on the set, saying:

“I know that all of these women and men who have been harassed, been raped, had their jobs held for ransom, and been sexually tormented deserve their day in court. I know that to be true. I know that all of the unprocessed rape kits on police shelves everywhere must be processed so that crimes can be solved. This inaction is a true and real crime in itself.”