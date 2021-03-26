'Basic Instinct' Star Sharon Stone Slams Cancel Culture as 'Stupidest Thing I've Ever Seen'

Legendary actress Sharon Stone has slammed "cancel culture". The incident occurred on Thursday while discussing her new book "The Beauty of Living Twice".
"I think, cancel culture is the stupidest thing I have ever seen happen", the "Basic Instinct" actress told the host of SiriusXM's "Just Jenny", Jenny Hutt. "I think when people say things that they feel and mean, and it's offensive to you, it's a brilliant opportunity for everyone to learn and grow and understand each other".
She stressed that people come from different ages, cultures, and backgrounds, so they should give each other "an opportunity to discuss things before you wipe out their entire person over a statement or a comment or a misunderstanding".
The star, who survived a stroke in 2001 and spent years in recovery, described several controversial moments of her career in the memoir, saying she was pressured by a producer to have sex with her male co-stars, and also claimed that she was tricked into shooting the infamous leg-crossing scene in Paul Verhoeven's "Basic Instinct" without undergarments.
