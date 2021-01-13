Elon Musk Posts Meme About Anime…and Increases Stock Value of Japanese Company

The tech maverick is an active Twitter user, where he speaks about his companies’ new products, argues with US officials about the coronavirus pandemic, occasionally insulting them in Russian, and entertains his 42-million army of followers with jokes and memes.

It seems that nowadays, the first rule of business is to tweet wisely. Elon Musk has apparently learned that. The man, who wiped $14 billion off Tesla’s value and $3 billion of his own stake in the company last spring with a tweet, has now managed to significantly increase the value of a Japanese company by posting a meme. Yes, you read it correctly. While some people scratch their heads over how to make their company prosperous, Elon Musk simply tweeted a meme about anime.

Hey you …

Yeah you Queen …

You’re gonna make it! 💕💕 pic.twitter.com/LrqdIrbIyd — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 12, 2021

​The shares of the toy and game maker company Bandai Namco Holdings Inc jumped 4.4 percent after the tech entrepreneur posted a meme featuring a character from the Idolmaster franchise.

Last December, Musk increased the price of the cryptocurrency Dogecoin - again, simply by posting a series of tweets. The entrepreneur, who is a big fan of cryptocurrencies, posted a sex joke about bitcoin. "Bitcoin is my safe word”, he wrote, before tweeting "just kidding, who needs a safe word anyaway?!"

After that he posted a raunchy meme and the word "doge", prompting the price of dogecoin to spike 20 percent.

However, Elon Musk’s tweets do not always result in something good. He was sued for defamation after he in 2018 insulted British caver Vernon Unsworth, who criticised a mini-submarine Musk's team had developed to save a group of Thai schoolboys and a teacher that had wound up trapped in a flooded cave. In the post, the entrepreneur called the diver a paedophile and although he later deleted the tweet and apologised, this did not stop a lengthy court battle from ensuing.

Even Musk’s girlfriend, the singer Grimes, admits that sometimes he needs to turn off his phone.