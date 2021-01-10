Who Wouldn't, Sir? Elon Musk Says He Wants to be Paid in Bitcoin

Elon Musk said he would never refuse to get paid in bitcoins. The founder of Tesla and SpaceX responded to a tweet by author Ben Mezrich, who is known for his works "Bringing Down the House" and "The Accidental Billionaires", which were later turned into movies. Mezrich posted a statement on Saturday saying he will never turn down an offer of getting paid in bitcoin again. Musk agreed.
Me neither— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 9, 2021
The tech maverick, who has just become the world's richest person, is a fan of cryptocurrencies in general and bitcoin, in particular. At the end of December, Musk caused a stir after speculating that Tesla may convert its balance sheet to bitcoin. A week later Musk, whose company SpaceX plans to get humans to Mars, said the economy on the Red Planet could be based on cryptocurrencies.
His new statement comes as bitcoin continues to record new highs. On 8 January, bitcoin smashed through the $41,000 mark, with its total value surpassing $750 billion. The combined cryptocurrency market has surged to $1 trillion.
