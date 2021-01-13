Auto-Enthusiasts Shatter Twitter After Elon Musk's Tesla Officially Enters India

On 28 December, Nitin Gadkari, India's federal minister for road transport and highways, said that Tesla cars could be spotted on Indian roads in 2021. At the time, the news sent ripples through India's auto market that is still dominated by cars running on petrol and diesel.

Over two weeks after India's minister for road transport and highways revealed that Tesla would be entering the Indian market, Elon Musk's electric vehicle company officially registered with the Registrar of Companies and chose Bengaluru, also known as the "Silicon Valley" of India, to flag off its research and development centre in the country.

The news that broke late on Tuesday instantly caused overwhelming excitement among social media users. Several hashtags like #Tesla, #WelcomeToIndia and others are trending at the top spot on Twitter in India.

Congratulations to rich people of India , #tesla registered in india. Finally #tesla run on Indian roads. They talked to Tata power and Adani electricity for charging station in India. Thank you @elonmusk you fullfill your promise. #Tesla #ElonMusk #ElectricVehicles #Teslaindia pic.twitter.com/Xo3ezUHLCp — Rags to Riches (@rags2rich2C) January 12, 2021

​In a now-deleted tweet, BS Yediyuruppa, the state chief of Karnataka, welcomed the world's richest man to Bengaluru and wished him all the best. The reason why Yediyurappa deleted his tweet remains unclear, however, screenshots of his post are making the rounds on social media.

Tesla India's main office will be located in the heart of Bengaluru's business area – Lavelle Road.

Since some asked for a daylight visual of the building where Tesla India is registered. This is in Lavelle Road, Bengaluru. #Teslaindia #Tesla

Ground floor of this high rise has a Lexus showroom. pic.twitter.com/LYweMsygW8 — Chandra R. Srikanth (@chandrarsrikant) January 13, 2021

​Indians have been waiting for Tesla to enter the market for a long time. Their excitement over the subject has been building since October of last year, when Musk replied to a Twitter user asking about Tesla's India entry with – "next year for sure".