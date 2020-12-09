Register
23:54 GMT09 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Computer

    Kobe Bryant, US Election & COVID-19 Round Out Google’s Top Global Searches for 2020

    © CC0
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104868/88/1048688838_0:1:1920:1081_1200x675_80_0_0_8f7151487656a910c34346524e97ee21.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202012091081412277-kobe-bryant-us-election--covid-19-round-out-googles-top-global-searches-for-2020/

    Google’s newly released top searches for the year are not necessarily based on the most-searched phrases, but instead focus on words that maintained high spikes over a period of time throughout 2020 when compared to the previous year.

    Google released its catalog of top trending searches for 2020 on Wednesday, revealing that all things COVID-19, remote work and the US election topped the search engine’s end-of-the-year list.

    With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s no surprise that “coronavirus” was the top global search for the year, with “election results” following close behind. In fact, COVID-19-related phrases took three of the top 10 spots as users searched for updates and information on the respiratory disease’s symptoms.

    The top “news” searches were, of course, coronavirus, election results, Iran, Beirut and the hantavirus, a family of viruses that are spread by rodents and have a mortality rate of 38%, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In fact, reports emerged Tuesday that a Nevada resident had died after contracting one such virus.

    The top five people that were searched for were, in order, projected US President-elect Joe Biden, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Biden’s running mate US Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and actor Tom Hanks, the latter likely because he was the first big-name celebrity to contract COVID-19 early on during the pandemic.

    Legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant, who died in January in a helicopter crash in California, was the third-most-popular search; however, his name ranked number one under Google’s subset “Loss” list. Actors Naya Rivera, Chadwick Boseman, and Sushant Singh Rajput and Minnesota resident George Floyd rounded out the remainder of the list.

    Under the top 10 TV shows in the US, streaming giant Netflix took the cake with its nine listed series that included “Tiger King,” “The Umbrella Academy,” “Ozark” and newly released “The Queen’s Gambit,” among other series.

    In light of lockdowns implemented across the US and salons being shuttered for extended periods of time, the most-searched questions in the US under the beauty “how to” list included questions on cutting men’s hair at home, coloring one's hair, styling curtain bangs and even how to best wash one’s hands.

    With musicians Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s hit “WAP” earning more than 90 million streams in the week after its release in August, it’s also no surprise the song’s title was the number one most-searched in the US under Google’s definition’s list. It was followed by “entanglement,” “antebellum,” “pandemic” and “asymptomatic.”

    The word “entanglement” ended up on the list after actress Jada Pinkett-Smith admitted in July to having a romantic relationship with singer August Alsina. At the time, Pinkett-Smith was separated from husband Will Smith, and rather than referring to the relationship as an affair of sorts, she instead described it as an “entanglement.”

    Elsewhere, users within the US searched for nearby COVID-19 testing sites, voting polls, wildfires that were ravaging much of the country's West Coast and protests that were being held.

    Related:

    'Silencing Marginalised Voices': Google Bogged Down in Scandal Over AI Bias
    China’s Quantum Computer Beats Google’s Sycamore in 'Computational Supremacy', Claims New Study
    Australia Reigns in Tech Giants, Forces Facebook and Google to Pay for News Content
    Google to Lift Ban on Political Ads on Thursday Nearly a Month After US Election, Reports Say
    Tags:
    digital trends, trends, searches, COVID-19, Kobe Bryant, Google, US Election
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Venice Hit by Heavy Floods for Second Year in a Row
    Operation No Clue
    Operation No Clue
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse