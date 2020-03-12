US Actor Tom Hanks, Wife Test Positive for COVID-19

Award-winning American actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) amid the ongoing global outbreak of the disease. Hanks posted a statement on his Instagram account.

Hanks and Wilson were in Australia for the pre-production of Baz Luhrmann’s currently untitled Elvis Presley film from Warner Bros. Hanks is set to play Presley’s longtime manager Colonel Tom Parker.

In his Instagram post Hanks wrote.

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive”, Hanks said.

“Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!”, Hanks said.

Warner Bros. reportedly was made aware that a company member on the Elvis film had tested positive for COVID-19.