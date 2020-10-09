Minneapolis Sees New Wave of Protests After Release of Cop Involved in George Floyd Murder - Video

The release of the former police officer Derek Chauvin, who is primarily responsible for George Floyd's death, saw protesters again take to the streets in Minneapolis on Thursday.
Chauvin, who is charged with murder and manslaughter in the Floyd case, was released from Oak Park Heights prison on Wednesday, on $1 million bail. He is expected to arrive in court for a hearing in March 2021.
Chauvin - alongside his three colleagues - face charges after a video of him kneeling on Floyd's neck while the latter is held on the ground was posted online, prompting nationwide protests against brutality and racism by police. Several of the demonstrations saw a heavily militarized police response which resulted in violence and rioting, as well as looting, arson and casualties.
The other former officers at the scene - Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao - were released pending a trial after posting bail of $750,000 apiece, charged with aiding and abetting the killing.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
All comments
Show new comments (0)