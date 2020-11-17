Register
21:05 GMT17 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo Cindy McCain, wife of former Arizona Sen. John McCain, waves to the crowd

    ‘There’s No Explanation’: Cindy McCain Asserts Trump Administration Has Damaged US’ Reputation

    © AP Photo / Ross D. Franklin
    Society
    Get short URL
    112
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/0a/1081113121_0:176:3072:1904_1200x675_80_0_0_cc24e1a5f88b59a6b874f070c69dbed3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202011171081195877-theres-no-explanation-cindy-mccain-asserts-trump-administration-has-damaged-us-reputation/

    Cindy McCain, the widow of the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), has stated that what she sees as US President Donald Trump’s repeated disrespect to US service members was the final straw and what ultimately prompted her to vote for Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

    McCain indicated in an interview with the Washington Post, published Tuesday, that the Trump administration is actively damaging the US’ global reputation and is to blame for the negative shift in views of the country.

    McCain explained in the Tuesday published article that in her travels around the world, she has found herself continuously struggling to defend the actions of the administration.

    “I was overseas at least once a month, if not more,” she said, noting that her travels for advocacy work came to a halt with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    “I’d watch the demise of respect of our country around the globe, watch us leave our allies on the battlefield, watch us throw away our treaties, etc. You say, ‘Well, we’re better than that.’ But finally, there comes a time when there’s no explanation anymore, and that was very much the case with me.”

    Although McCain did not specify a particular treaty that the US withdrew from during Trump’s presidency, there have been a slew of agreements, including the Paris Climate Accords, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty and the Trans-Pacific Partnership

    Additionally, the Trump administration saw the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) renegotiated as the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement after Trump proclaimed that the “terrible” NAFTA deal had left Americans at a disadvantage in the global economy.

    One of the more concerning incidents McCain outlined in the interview involved the alleged remarks from the president in which he dismissed a November 2018 visit to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in France, reportedly saying it was “filled with losers.”

    “There were so many people like my husband and so many millions of other people who served so nobly. And then to have it tossed away by someone who I don’t believe really understands what it means to serve,” she said. “I thought, ‘My God, how could somebody say something like this about our young people who are willing to fight and die for this country without being asked?”

    McCain’s late husband served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War, and was held as a prisoner of war for several years. In fact, on various occasions Trump criticized the late senator, even after his death in 2018 from brain cancer

    In the end, McCain stated that the disregard for those serving in the US military was the final straw that persuaded her to vote for Biden in the November 3 election. “That was all it took for me,” she said.

    Related:

    Meghan McCain ‘Goes Rogue’, Slams Trump, GOP on Syria Troop Pullout as ‘Unpatriotic Cowards'
    Kurt Volker Steps Down As Head of McCain Institute Amid Trump-Ukraine Controversy
    WATCH Cindy McCain Dismiss Claim Her Husband Could Get Along With Trump
    'Cindy Can Have Sleepy Joe': Trump Shrugs Off Late Senator McCain Widow's Support for Biden
    Tags:
    reputation, US, Trump Administration, Trump administration, Joe Biden, John McCain, Cindy McCain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The photo Mars by Hong Kong photographer Kelvin Yuen, the winner of The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020.
    International Landscape Photographer of the Year Selects Best Snapshots of 2020
    MAGA Network
    MAGA Network
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse