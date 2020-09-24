Register
22:04 GMT24 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Sep 15, 2019; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

    Sex Solicitation Charges Against NFL Patriots Owner Kraft Dropped After Court Blocks Sex Video

    © REUTERS / Kirby Lee
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/18/1080564459_0:257:3073:1985_1200x675_80_0_0_1f36fee9d1f3ca417d01f814f40248b3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202009241080564434-sex-solicitation-charges-against-nfl-patriots-owner-kraft-dropped-after-court-blocks-sex-video/

    In February 2019, US billionaire Robert Kraft, owner of the top-ranked American football team, the New England Patriots, was charged with soliciting prostitution following a month-long investigation by Jupiter county police in Florida into sex trafficking that included installing hidden cameras at a massage parlor visited by the investor.

    Two misdemeanor charges for “soliciting another to commit prostitution” against New England Patriots’ owner, Robert Kraft, were dropped on Thursday after a Florida court of appeal blocked the use of video evidence provided by the Jupiter county police department.

    “Without these videos we cannot move forward with our prosecution,” Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg said during a press conference, adding that he was “disappointed” by the court's decision. “It is not a lack of will that caused us to drop the charges in the spa cases. But our hands were tied”.

    On 19 August, the Florida 4th District Court of Appeal ruled that a secretly-recorded video that allegedly shows the billionaire investor engaging and paying for sex acts with women at a massage parlor could not be used against Kraft and other suspects in the soliciting prostitution case.

    On Monday, the office of Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced their decision not to seek another appeal of the solicitation case.

    “We were disappointed by the Fourth District's decision,” Kylie Mason, the attorney general’s press secretary said in a statement to CNN.

    On the same day, Kraft’s legal team filed a motion requesting that the recordings be destroyed. The lawyers also said that their client would be ready to pay the state’s cost if anyone challenges a file destruction order, according to Fox News.

    On 22 February 2019, Robert Kraft, 79, received two misdemeanor charges for “soliciting another to commit prostitution” with links to an alleged sex trafficking ring in Jupiter, Florida. Among 25 suspects, Kraft was accused of forcing women to perform sex acts at a local massage parlor. Prosecutors provided the court with video recordings from cameras installed secretly at the spa by police.

    In March of 2019, Kraft’s attorneys took legal action against the use of the recordings as evidence in the case. In May 2019, the court ruled the videos could be used. Prosecutors challenged the court’s ruling to suppress video evidence, filing an appeal in October of that year.

    In March 2019, the Patriots’ owner issued a statement apologizing to the public and refuting accusations against him.

    “I am truly sorry. I know I have hurt and disappointed my family, my close friends, my co-workers, our fans and many others who rightfully hold me to a higher standard,” Kraft said. “Throughout my life, I have always tried to do the right thing. The last thing I would ever want to do is disrespect another human being. I have extraordinary respect for women.. I expect to be judged not by my words, but by my actions. And through those actions, I hope to regain your confidence and respect.”

    Related:

    US Non-Profit Rejects $100,000 Donation From Disgraced Patriots NFL Team Owner
    Captain America Going "Full-Blown Thanos" on Tom Brady Over 'Sh*t' Trump
    Four Jewish Friends, One Plot: Donald Trump Allegedly Caught Up in ‘Fantasy’ Story Trap
    Was Trump Jr. Really ‘Irked by ‘New Fave in Trump’s Court’ Jared Kushner?
    Trump on Colin Kaepernick’s Potential Return to NFL: If He Deserves it, He Should Play
    Tags:
    charges, sex, Robert Kraft, New England Patriots, NFL
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Police officers stand guard as Extinction Rebellion activists are glued to the front door of Vogue House, during a protest outside Conde Nast in London, Britain 22 September 2020
    Crisis, Distance and Masks: How Coronavirus Changed the World
    Presidential Chaos
    Presidential Chaos
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse