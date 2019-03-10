Register
23:32 GMT +310 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    This Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, photo, shows the Mar-a-Lago resort owned by President-elect Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Fla.

    ‘Rub and Tug’: Woman Who Sold Access to Trump and Family Ran Florida Sex Spas

    © AP Photo / Lynne Sladky
    Society
    Get short URL
    220

    Florida, a US state famous for bizarre stories, now adds a newly-hatched scandal involving a ‘day spa’ charged with offering prostitutes to wealthy Trump donors while concurrently sidelining as a consultancy for well-heeled Chinese clients to purchase access to the US president and his family.

    A business consultancy founded in 2017 called GY US Investments LLC, owned and operated by 45-year-old Cindy Yang, offered rich Chinese clients the opportunity of meeting Trump or members of his family, according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP). In a now-deleted website for her business she described herself as a "member of the presidential fundraising committee."

    ​GY US Investments LLC, founded in 2017 by Yang and husband Zubin Gong, describes itself as a consulting firm that helps Chinese firms operating in the US the opportunity to "expand their brand image in the modern Chinese marketplace" by mingling with members of Trump's family or Trump himself, according to SCMP.

    Yang's firm promised Chinese investors with deep pockets the possibility of an "opportunity to interact with the president" as well as other, unnamed "political figures" at charity events and expensive hosted dinners where Yang had "arranged taking photos with the President," even offering a "White House and Capitol Hill Dinner."

    According to the Miami Herald, Yang's now-deleted Facebook page includes photos of her with Trump and other Republican officials, including Florida governor Ron DeSantis and Florida Senator Rick Scott, at charity events and fundraisers.

    ​A photo published by the Miami Herald Friday showed Yang taking a selfie at Trump's Super Bowl party at his West Palm Beach country club in February.

    According to SCMP, the entrepreneur also established a chain of Asian-style lounges called Tokyo Day Spas throughout Florida over a decade ago. One of Yang's spas is the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida, in which New England Patriots owner and prominent Trump donor Robert Kraft was charged with soliciting prostitutes in a widely-publicized recent scandal.

    Cindy Yang with Eric Trump at Mar-a-Lago in 2019
    Facebook/Miami Herald/TNS
    Cindy Yang with Eric Trump at Mar-a-Lago in 2019

    In 2013, Yang sold the shop to Hua Zhang, who has now been charged with racketeering and facilitating prostitution, although he has pleaded not guilty in a series of crackdowns last month, according to The Guardian.

    Officials noted that they are in possession of video recordings showing clients, including Kraft, engaging in sex at the establishment, Sputnik previously reported.

    Cindy Yang with Donald Trump Jnr at a Mar-a-Lago gala in late 2018
    Facebook/Miami Herald/TNS
    Cindy Yang with Donald Trump Jnr at a Mar-a-Lago gala in late 2018

    Police have not yet indicated how much money or time Kraft spent at the spa, or the precise services he requested, although they assert that Kraft appears to have been a "regular," Sputnik previously reported. Kraft has denied the charges and an arraignment is scheduled for March 28 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

    The Orchids of Asia Day Spa, however, is one of 10 businesses shuttered over human trafficking operations in the Orlando area, Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. Yang has not been charged in last month's crackdowns.

    Yang's family still owns several South Florida spas, including Tokyo Day Spa branches currently under scrutiny by police agencies over prostitution allegations.

    "If you're just wanting to get a ‘rub and tug,' this might be one of the best places in West Palm Beach," one user wrote about a Tokyo Day Spas' parlor. A massage therapist at a different Tokyo Day Spa location told police officials in 2016 that some employees at the spa were selling sexual favors. According to the therapist, management endorsed such behavior.

    According to multiple reports, Yang and her relatives contributed over $42,000 to Trump Victory, a political action committee. In addition, the Miami Herald reported that Yang donated over $16,000 to the president's reelection campaign.

    Related:

    Personal Jesus? Trump Bashed Online After Signing Bibles in Alabama
    CNN Likens Trump to Illiterate in Story on Why Ivanka Has Security Clearance
    Trump to Host Brazilian President on March 19 for Talks on Venezuela
    Trump’s Communications Director Bill Shine Resigns - White House
    Trump on Manafort Case: Judge Loudly Stated There Was NO COLLUSION With Russia
    Tags:
    trump campaign, prostitution, massage, Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Charming Contestants in Russia's National Guard Moscow-2019 Beauty Pageant
    Charming Contestants in Russia's National Guard Moscow-2019 Beauty Pageant
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse