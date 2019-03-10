‘Rub and Tug’: Woman Who Sold Access to Trump and Family Ran Florida Sex Spas

Florida, a US state famous for bizarre stories, now adds a newly-hatched scandal involving a ‘day spa’ charged with offering prostitutes to wealthy Trump donors while concurrently sidelining as a consultancy for well-heeled Chinese clients to purchase access to the US president and his family.

A business consultancy founded in 2017 called GY US Investments LLC, owned and operated by 45-year-old Cindy Yang, offered rich Chinese clients the opportunity of meeting Trump or members of his family, according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP). In a now-deleted website for her business she described herself as a "member of the presidential fundraising committee."

​GY US Investments LLC, founded in 2017 by Yang and husband Zubin Gong, describes itself as a consulting firm that helps Chinese firms operating in the US the opportunity to "expand their brand image in the modern Chinese marketplace" by mingling with members of Trump's family or Trump himself, according to SCMP.

Yang's firm promised Chinese investors with deep pockets the possibility of an "opportunity to interact with the president" as well as other, unnamed "political figures" at charity events and expensive hosted dinners where Yang had "arranged taking photos with the President," even offering a "White House and Capitol Hill Dinner."

According to the Miami Herald, Yang's now-deleted Facebook page includes photos of her with Trump and other Republican officials, including Florida governor Ron DeSantis and Florida Senator Rick Scott, at charity events and fundraisers.

​A photo published by the Miami Herald Friday showed Yang taking a selfie at Trump's Super Bowl party at his West Palm Beach country club in February.

According to SCMP, the entrepreneur also established a chain of Asian-style lounges called Tokyo Day Spas throughout Florida over a decade ago. One of Yang's spas is the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida, in which New England Patriots owner and prominent Trump donor Robert Kraft was charged with soliciting prostitutes in a widely-publicized recent scandal.

Cindy Yang with Eric Trump at Mar-a-Lago in 2019

In 2013, Yang sold the shop to Hua Zhang, who has now been charged with racketeering and facilitating prostitution, although he has pleaded not guilty in a series of crackdowns last month, according to The Guardian.

Officials noted that they are in possession of video recordings showing clients, including Kraft, engaging in sex at the establishment, Sputnik previously reported.

Cindy Yang with Donald Trump Jnr at a Mar-a-Lago gala in late 2018

Police have not yet indicated how much money or time Kraft spent at the spa, or the precise services he requested, although they assert that Kraft appears to have been a "regular," Sputnik previously reported. Kraft has denied the charges and an arraignment is scheduled for March 28 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The Orchids of Asia Day Spa, however, is one of 10 businesses shuttered over human trafficking operations in the Orlando area, Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. Yang has not been charged in last month's crackdowns.

Yang's family still owns several South Florida spas, including Tokyo Day Spa branches currently under scrutiny by police agencies over prostitution allegations.

"If you're just wanting to get a ‘rub and tug,' this might be one of the best places in West Palm Beach," one user wrote about a Tokyo Day Spas' parlor. A massage therapist at a different Tokyo Day Spa location told police officials in 2016 that some employees at the spa were selling sexual favors. According to the therapist, management endorsed such behavior.

According to multiple reports, Yang and her relatives contributed over $42,000 to Trump Victory, a political action committee. In addition, the Miami Herald reported that Yang donated over $16,000 to the president's reelection campaign.