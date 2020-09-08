Kim Kardashian Announces End to 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' Show After 14 Years On-Air

Kim Kardashian announced what she referred to as a "difficult decision" in social media that the 20th season of the show "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" will also mark its last, drawing a 14-year era to a conclusion.
"After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way", Kim said, thanking fans for support and praising the show for making the family "who we are".
Debuting in 2007, the series revealed some parts of the professional and personal lives of the Kardashian family members, sometimes heavily criticised for fabricating storylines and the show's profound lack of intelligence. Despite the criticism, however, the show became one of the E! cable network's most successful series.
❤️💔 pic.twitter.com/PaAF4hgmU5— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 8, 2020
The announcement drew mixed reactions from netizens, with some saddened over the end of a favourite show - which was, however, dubbed by many as "guilty pleasure".
This is honestly one of the saddest things ever. It’s such a great show. It’s definitely one of my favorites. This is so shocking and sad. Terrible time, too. The world needs your humor now more than ever. Speechless.— Frangell Basora (@FrangellBasora) September 8, 2020
I’m heartbroken but thank you so much for letting us keep up with you! What are we going to do now! Wait for north and the kids to be old enough 😭😭😭😭— Jamal Greaves (@Official_Jamal) September 8, 2020
the most iconic reality tv show of all time, truly the end of an era pic.twitter.com/S68ZKuTgwU— 𝔠𝔞𝔩𝔢𝔟 (@certifiedIvrboy) September 8, 2020
Others were delighted by the news, saying that it is a miracle that the show finally came to an end and unleashing one more wave of criticism.
That is a MIRACLE. It has been rich TRASH on television since it started. Somethings really should be kept private. I pray for your children. You just don't know what kind of lifestyle you have opened for them. Everybody wants to say they know God but never act like they do.— Jennifer Outen (@jennifer_outen) September 8, 2020
good. you and ur family have been profiting off of black culture and people since the beginning. we won’t miss you pic.twitter.com/jJSPQdZEkD— ant (@bussydesigned) September 8, 2020
no, this is one of the best things that happened this year— 𝑙𝑣𝑘𝑎𝑠 (@goldaylights) September 8, 2020
The last season of the show will air in early 2021.
