No More App to Keep up With Kardashians

Keeping up with the Kardashians is becoming more and more challenging, as the reality show divas are set to render it impossible to take a sneak peek at their causal day-to-day lives, even for money.

Wildly popular reality show stars Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian, as well Kylie Jenner have announced they will no longer update their respective apps in 2019, with the move coming a year after their sister Kendall Jenner said last year she is no longer part of the project, aimed at showing subscribers, for a fee, some intimate moments that were not on the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” show, nor on the stars’ social networks.

"We've had an incredible experience connecting with all of you through our apps these past few years but have made the difficult decision to no longer continue updating in 2019. We truly hope you've enjoyed this journey as much as we have, and we look forward to what's ahead”, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters wrote in a statement on their websites.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Defends Kanye West Amid His Twitter Crusade Against Drake

In a parallel move, the Kardashian sisters announced several months ago that they were shutting all of their DASH stores, first started back in 2006 as family shopping corners. “From opening locations in Los Angeles, Miami and New York, to having our Dash Dolls spin-off show, it’s been such a huge part of our lives”, Kim said at the time.

Meanwhile, the long-running reality show will continue to be broadcast, with the sisters also fully embarking on several joint projects such as clothing and makeup lines.



