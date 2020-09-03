Kim Kardashian Gives Birth to Kylie Jenner in Unseen Million-Dollar Kanye West Clip

Few saw it coming – “it” being Kylie Jenner walking out of Kim Kardashian’s womb.
The surreal scene appeared in the previously unseen music clip for ‘Feel Me’, Kanye West’s song off Tyga’s 2017 album ‘B*tch I’m the Sh*t 2’.
The three-and-a-half minute clip features a giant Kim reclining with angel wings and spread-out legs as her little sis comes out of what looks like a white door behind Kim’s legs.
Eli Russell Linnetz, who directed the clip, shared it on Instagram and YouTube on Wednesday.
The video took nearly five months and $1 million to produce, but was never released because Kylie Jenner and Tyga called it quits in April 2017, he told E!
“It features Kylie coming out of Kim’s vagina,” he explained. “The metaphorical meaning being that there would be no Kylie without Kim.”
Linnetz, Lady Gaga’s creative director, who also directed Kanye’s ‘Famous’ and ‘Fade’ videos, described the clip as “the visual smashing of American iconography, man-made machinery battling man-made women” and “a battle of machines set in a futuristic mysterious magic arena”.
