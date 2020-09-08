Register
08:10 GMT08 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Fashion

    'Join the 21st Century': Norway's Oldest Men's Club Under Pressure to Include Women

    © Photo : Pixabay
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202009081080396144-join-the-21st-century-norways-oldest-mens-club-under-pressure-to-include-women/

    In recent years, traditional all-male clubs stemming from the gentlemen's clubs of the Enlightenment era have come under severe pressure in several Nordic countries, including Finland, for their perceived lack of equality.

    While today most people think of 'gentleman's clubs' as seedy adults-only venues featuring strippers, the term originally applied to fraternal establishments for the upper class. The Norwegian Society, one of the few remaining old-fashioned men's clubs in the country, has come under severe pressure to “join the 21st century” by admitting women.

    Founded by Norwegian students in Copenhagen in 1772 and moved to Oslo in the early 1800s, the club houses a valuable art collection and maintains a strict dress code: men are required to wear jackets and ties. Women cannot be members and are not welcome except on special occasions such as the National Day, 17 May.

    While its traditional rules are perfectly legal since it is a private organisation, they have been have been increasingly challenged in recent years as backward, discriminatory and incompatible with Norway's commitment to gender equality. To change this, nearly 30 female opponents of the “ban on women” have come out with harsh criticism in the country's leading business newspaper Dagens Næringsliv, prompting a high profile resignation within hours.

    The prominent signatories, whose list include Merete Smith, secretary general of the Norwegian Bar Association, Astrid Bergmål of the travel industry employers’ association Virke Reiseliv and Isabelle Ringnes, an heir to the Ringnes brewery fortune, claimed it would be “naïve” to think that the Norwegian Society is a club for friends to get together over a good meal in elegant surroundings, play cards and have a chat.

    “If this was just a bridge- or clay-pigeon shooting club for men of all rank, it wouldn’t be an issue. This is a club where most all the members have important roles in business and who, in a closed forum, have conversations that can, directly or indirectly, contribute to valuable networks and important decisions. It’s naive to think that this type of socialising doesn’t give them advantages outside the closed doors,” Isabelle Ringnes told Dagens Næringsliv.

    The club's exclusive approach to membership also triggered criticism from the country's Culture Minister Abid Raja.

    “It is an incredibly old-fashioned model they have. It is not very wise to exclude women. It is a bit backwards too,” Raja told national broadcaster NRK, citing the Norwegian culture of inclusion and equality and encouraging the club to “understand that we are in 2020” and open up.

    The country's equality and discrimination ombudsperson Hanne Bjurstrøm also slammed the membership rules.

    “I think it is very strange in 2020 for an association that wants to be relevant and that wants to debate important societal issues, not to think that you should accept half the population, especially when you know that they hold very important positions in Norway,” Bjurstrøm said. According to her, exclusionary clubs are discriminatory if the association becomes large and influential enough.

    In response to the criticism, Idar Kreutzer, the CEO of Finans Norge, announced that he was resigning as a member of the supervisory board of the men's club, as part of the minority who want to allow women in the association.

    According to the Norwegian Society, the majority of its members are against changing the club's format.

    In recent years, traditional all-male clubs stemming from the gentlemen's clubs of the Enlightenment era have come under severe pressure from activists and journalists and in several Nordic countries, including Finland, for their perceived lack of equality and “discriminatory” character.

    Related:

    Finland's Oldest Men's Club Mulls Swinging Doors Open to Women
    Tags:
    feminism, women's rights, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The winner of the Miss MAXIM-2020 beauty and sexuality contest, Oktyabrina Maksimova (Veliky Novgorod) (C) and the finalists
    Sputnik's Best August Photos
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse