Register
11:34 GMT +313 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A Muslim woman talks with a friend during events to observe World Hijab Day, celebrating the veil traditionally worn by Muslim women

    Norwegian Prof Publishes Book on 'Feminist Islam'

    © AP Photo / Amel Emric
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    A University of Stavanger associate professor has argued that Islam and feminism are not only quite compatible, but actually share a strong historic affiliation.

    Norwegian scholar of religion and associate professor at the University of Stavanger Marianne Hafnor Bøe has surprised the public by presenting an array of “feminist interpretations of Islam” in her new book.

    The book purports to present a feminist perspective on Islam and its scriptures, highlighting “both historical trends and current trends of feminism in Islam, as they emerge in different ways and various places such as Iran, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, the US, and Norway”. “Feminism in Islam” deals with relations between the sexes, female leadership, and issues related to female sexuality.

    By Bøe's own admission, she has been indirectly working with these topics for many years. Since she admittedly received a lot of inquiries from readers and students, she decided that there was a need for an introductory book that highlights feminist interpretations of the Quran and Islam.

    “People are simply not very familiar with Islam, despite decades of immigration and cultural exchange. The knowledge here in Norway is more limited to the cultural baggage that comes from the majority Muslim countries, and not so much to the religion and theology itself”, Bøe told the news outlet Utrop. According to her, many of the feminist views are closer to the religion itself than so-called secular Muslim thought.

    According to Bøe, while Islam is known for gender-discriminatory customs, its religious practice contains a plethora of variations.

    “Islamic religious practice and theology can be interpreted to justify both gender discrimination and gender equality. We find examples of both”, Bøe explained.

    By her own admission, the goal is to reflect the diversity of Islam that includes various forms of feminism and gender equality.

    Marianne Hafnor Bøe is Associate Professor of Religious Studies at the University of Stavanger and has written research articles on halal dating among young Norwegian Muslims, women's activism in Iran and Sudan and feminist approaches to Sharia law. Her book “Feminsm and Islam” will be out in October.

    A 2017 study estimated that Islam has 1.8 billion adherents, or close to a quarter of the world's population. Norway's own Islamic community has grown exponentially over the past few decades and is now estimated to constitute 5.7 percent of the country's population of 5.2 million.

    In a comprehensive 2017 poll, 97 percent of Norwegian Muslims said they were fully in favour of gender equality. At the same time, close to one-third of the respondents claimed it was important to follow sharia, which left analysts perplexed.

    Related:

    Norwegian Jews Signal Fiercer Anti-Semitism From Growing Muslim Diaspora
    Norwegian Muslims, Sikhs Protest 'Offensive' ID Requirement to Show Ears
    Norwegians Give Establishment 'the Finger' in Surprise Vote
    Tags:
    feminism, Islam, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Mysterious Altai: Sneak Peek Into Life of Russia's Small Ethnicities
    Mysterious Altai: Sneak Peek Into Life of Russia's Small Ethnicities
    War Hawk Takes Flight
    War Hawk Takes Flight
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse