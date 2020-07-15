Mia Khalifa Slammed as 'Hypocritical' For Using Her Porn Name While Attacking the Industry

American-Lebanese model Mia Khalifa has previously launched a series of attacks against porn sites and companies that are still featuring videos of her despite her repeated calls to take them down. A subsequent petition has even been created on Change.org platform, but so far to no avail.

Adult entertainment industry legend Brittany Andrews has criticised Mia Khalifa for retaining her screen name after ditching the porn industry following her brief stint back in 2014-2015, during an interview with the Daily Beast. According to Andrews, who has been listed in the Adult Video News Hall of Fame, Khalifa’s move should be regarded as “hypocritical”, despite her right to freely comment on her experience in the porn industry.

“A lot of people in the industry are vehemently angry with her for making all this money off the name that she created in porn, the name that gave her this platform to stand on and criticize what made her. She has a right to give her opinion but it just seems hypocritical that you would keep the same name”, the former porn actress and film producer told the media.

For Andrews, Khalifa’s decision to leave her screen name could have been linked to the model’s wish to stay relevant and keep a strong fan base.

“If it was a really bad experience, I’d think you’d want to separate and change your name to something different, but maybe she has to keep it in order to keep this platform. Everyone has a different experience, and everyone has a right to talk about their experience”, the adult entertainment star added.

Khalifa has not yet responded to Andrews’s claims.

Earlier Mia Khalifa, also known as Mia Callista, shared a list of things with her Twitter followers, which the model said she has done “against the odds” of her “porn stigma”, including social media marketing and sports show hosting. Many social media users argued at the time that she would not have been able to get these jobs without gaining widespread popularity with her infamous “hijab video” and advised Khalifa to change her stage name.

The former actress, who can be still found on social media platforms under the “miakhalifa” moniker, did not quite follow their advice, while continuing her attack against porn corporations and websites, calling upon them to delete her clips. A petition to PornHub, BangBros and other relevant corporations to remove Khalifa's videos was recently created on the Change.org website and has since been signed by more than 1.8 million people. However, some claims made by the former actress and her supporters in relation to her treatment by the porn industry, and the length and scope of her experience within it, have been disputed by BangBros’s fact checkers.