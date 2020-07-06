Register
10:15 GMT06 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Mia Khalifa

    Ex-Porn Star Mia Khalifa Fires Shots at BangBros For 'Mocking' Eric Garner’s Death With 2014 Video

    © Photo : miakhalifa/instagram
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107810/20/1078102072_0:0:1201:676_1200x675_80_0_0_32e6cd118196f7e1e955bd6687a3fb6d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202007061079807421-ex-porn-star-mia-khalifa-fires-shots-at-bangbros-for-mocking-eric-garners-death-with-2014-video/

    Lebanese-American model Mia Khalifa and her fans are currently fighting a battle with porn websites and film studios such as PornHub and BangBros for the removal of pornographic videos featuring the then-21-year-old actress. So far, the websites have hesitated to take down Khalifa’s infamous ‘porn-in-Hijab’ stunts.

    Ex-PornHub star Mia Khalifa accused BangBros, a Florida-based pornographic studio known for 'Bang Bus' and other porn sites, of “capitalising off Eric Garner’s death” with its 2014 video, which allegedly mocked the Black Lives Matter movement.

    Garner was killed by a New York City Police Department officer back in July 2014 after being put in a chokehold for allegedly selling single cigarettes. His death and the grand jury’s decision not to indict the officer in question on murder charges provoked a massive public outcry over the brutality of law enforcement officers at the time. According to Khalifa’s Instagram post, shared on Sunday, the related BangBros video also “received backlash” when it was first aired on the platform, which, however, soon died down.

    “They filmed a protestor being lured into a van and forced to 'not breathe' by gagging and holding her nostrils shut,” Khalifa explained in the post’s caption, sharing a screenshot from the alleged video.

    The actress argued that the clip was shared “around the same time that BBros hid behind a company name” while she was dealing “with threats, assaults, and isolation” over her infamous porn stunts, some of them featuring her in a hijab.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от Mia K. (@miakhalifa)

    Khalifa added that the clip has since been “allegedly pulled” from BangBros and “affiliated tube sites”, but the model still continued her crusade against the corporation and other similar porn giants, such as Xvideos, for refusing to remove content featuring her from their respective websites.

    “Classy move to remove problematic content when THEY’RE the subject of scrutiny, not when the girl you threw in front of the camera is. If it’s that easy, just remove the content, boys.... don’t be shy... just remove it,” the socialite argued in the post.

    A petition has recently been created on Change.org asking platforms such as PornHub, BangBros and others to remove videos featuring Khalifa and demanding a return of her domain names. According to the motion, raised by a person named “kia flowers”, Khalifa’s stint in the adult film industry was brief – only 3 months in 2014 at the age of 21 – but gave her “a consistent basis for trauma” over the treats she received from religious and terrorist organisations. The actress, who was said to be in need of therapy following her experience, was however unable to get the videos removed.

    “Mia and her team have provided countless financial offers to the current owners of her domain name and pornographic videos to no avail. Big corporations are not giving Mia Khalifa a fair chance to demand her content in court due to financial advantage,” the petition argued.

    The plea has now been signed by over 1.7 million people in the last couple of weeks, with 27-year-old Khalifa calling on the public to continue their support in her fight against the porn producers.   

    Tags:
    Eric Garner, Black Lives Matter, porn, PornHub, Mia Khalifa, Lebanon, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    International Bikini Day Erasing Borders: Stunning Soviet Beauties Enjoying Summertime in Swimsuits
    International Bikini Day Erasing Borders: Stunning Soviet Beauties Enjoying Summertime in Swimsuits
    Case Disgrace
    Case Disgrace
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse