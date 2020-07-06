Ex-Porn Star Mia Khalifa Fires Shots at BangBros For 'Mocking' Eric Garner’s Death With 2014 Video

Lebanese-American model Mia Khalifa and her fans are currently fighting a battle with porn websites and film studios such as PornHub and BangBros for the removal of pornographic videos featuring the then-21-year-old actress. So far, the websites have hesitated to take down Khalifa’s infamous ‘porn-in-Hijab’ stunts.

Ex-PornHub star Mia Khalifa accused BangBros, a Florida-based pornographic studio known for 'Bang Bus' and other porn sites, of “capitalising off Eric Garner’s death” with its 2014 video, which allegedly mocked the Black Lives Matter movement.

Garner was killed by a New York City Police Department officer back in July 2014 after being put in a chokehold for allegedly selling single cigarettes. His death and the grand jury’s decision not to indict the officer in question on murder charges provoked a massive public outcry over the brutality of law enforcement officers at the time. According to Khalifa’s Instagram post, shared on Sunday, the related BangBros video also “received backlash” when it was first aired on the platform, which, however, soon died down.

“They filmed a protestor being lured into a van and forced to 'not breathe' by gagging and holding her nostrils shut,” Khalifa explained in the post’s caption, sharing a screenshot from the alleged video.

The actress argued that the clip was shared “around the same time that BBros hid behind a company name” while she was dealing “with threats, assaults, and isolation” over her infamous porn stunts, some of them featuring her in a hijab.

Khalifa added that the clip has since been “allegedly pulled” from BangBros and “affiliated tube sites”, but the model still continued her crusade against the corporation and other similar porn giants, such as Xvideos, for refusing to remove content featuring her from their respective websites.

“Classy move to remove problematic content when THEY’RE the subject of scrutiny, not when the girl you threw in front of the camera is. If it’s that easy, just remove the content, boys.... don’t be shy... just remove it,” the socialite argued in the post.

A petition has recently been created on Change.org asking platforms such as PornHub, BangBros and others to remove videos featuring Khalifa and demanding a return of her domain names. According to the motion, raised by a person named “kia flowers”, Khalifa’s stint in the adult film industry was brief – only 3 months in 2014 at the age of 21 – but gave her “a consistent basis for trauma” over the treats she received from religious and terrorist organisations. The actress, who was said to be in need of therapy following her experience, was however unable to get the videos removed.

“Mia and her team have provided countless financial offers to the current owners of her domain name and pornographic videos to no avail. Big corporations are not giving Mia Khalifa a fair chance to demand her content in court due to financial advantage,” the petition argued.

The plea has now been signed by over 1.7 million people in the last couple of weeks, with 27-year-old Khalifa calling on the public to continue their support in her fight against the porn producers.