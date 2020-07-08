Mia Khalifa Shares List of Things She Did Apart From Porn to Fight Stigma

The porn career of Lebanese-American model Mia Khalifa was rather brief, lasting just a couple of months, but the experience has been haunting her for years, according to the actress. Recently, a petition has been created on Change.org platform demanding the removal of Khalifa’s porn videos that originally gave her such an infamous reputation.

Mia Khalifa compiled a list of things she has done “against the odds” of her “porn stigma”, arguing that she did them for much longer period than her three months in the adult film industry. According the Khalifa, her career path included hosting of sport shows, social media marketing, hosting a sports show, Twitch streaming, app development, YouTube and TikTok engagements, and various other positions.

Things I have done against the odds of my porn stigma, for LONGER than I did porn:

- Hosted a sports show

- Twitch streamed

- YouTube channel

- Sports punditry

- Sports betting punditry

- Another sports show

- Social media marketing

- Developed 2 apps

- TikTok

- Activism — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) July 6, 2020

The list was shared as part of Khalifa’s efforts to fight the “porn star” title often attached to her name by the media. However, many still reacted to the model’s tweet with objections, saying that she would probably not have landed some of these jobs or amassed an extensive social media following if it hadn't been for her brief stint in the porn industry.

Hate to break it to you but sometimes peoples past IS inescapable. Its not a dig at you, but you can't just take bad decisions the same way I can't take back my bad decisions. Some things follow us forever, that is the price of those decisions. — Mr Bagelstein (@Mr_Bagelstein) July 6, 2020

she acting like her prior career didnt basically put her likeness on the map to do those things — Jordan (@JayPicante) July 7, 2020

I hate to say it, but porn actually made you famous. Without porn, who would have even known that you existed outside of your close circle of friends? — kory smith (@korysmith2) July 6, 2020

I understand your posture, but you cannot erase with your elbow what you write with your hand, unfortunately. Let's face it: If you hadn't done porn, today you probably wouldn't have the followers you have today. Good luck, hopefully you can achieve your mission. — Anxiety (@juandechosma) July 6, 2020

Others still rushed to support the actress, claiming that she had indeed done much more in her life. However, some suggested that she should change her name if she truly hoped to finally escape her past.

Yes! I've been saying! You have done waaaay more than porn and referring to you as a pornstar is disrespectful. It's a very sexist culture! — idk (@LeezlayMachado) July 6, 2020

I want you to overcome the labels, perception, and biases that people try to stick you with...men sometimes just highkey don’t like women for real...why can’t people respect you enough to give you a fair shot? — UTAH JAZZCABBAGE (@numberfortyfive) July 6, 2020

You became rather popular under the name Mia Khalifa, which isn’t your birth name. The easiest way to have a fresh start would be NOT using the same name you did porn under. Will they know it is you, sure—but a new name won’t be affiliated with porn history! — DJ Lucky (@OfficialDJLucky) July 7, 2020

Well maybe change your name ? Because when I hear the name mia khalifa I automatically think pornstar not tik tok or twitch streamer — kobe 5 rings (@imdrakejr) July 7, 2020

In late June, a petition was created on Change.org asking adult film industry platforms and corporations such as PornHub, BangBros and others to remove videos and images featuring Khalifa. The petition insisted that Khalifa’s “infamous hijab video” made the actress a target of threats from a terrorist organisation and prompted her to seek therapy as the result of it. However, it says that despite the demands of Khalifa and her team and financial offers, the platforms were unwilling to delete the pornographic clips and return the woman’s domain names “due to financial advantage”.