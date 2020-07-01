Petition to Remove Porn Videos of "Hijab Star" Mia Khalifa Hits 1.5 Million

The campaign called on Pornhub and BangBros websites to take down adult films featuring the Lebanese-American socialite, who, since the making of the videos in 2014, has regretted starring in them.

The now 27-year-old Mia Khalifa took to Twitter to say she invited everyone who signed the petition to her birthday party.

Does Gen Z sleep? I’m actually worried. Y’all I saw this like 30 minutes ago on tiktok and it had 500 signatures 🥺♥️ I love y’all so much everyone who’s signed this is invited to my birthday party. It’s a guest list not a petition 😌 https://t.co/cB7YDkPtwF — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) June 25, 2020​

Mia Khalifa made eleven adult films, which are popular on websites like Pornhub and BangBros, but which are a source of concern for the ex-porn star herself. She has been campaigning to remove the videos that she made at the age of 21. One of the clips shows Khalifa wearing a hijab.

"The infamous hijab video has collected ISIS [Daesh*] death threats that have targeted Mia from the video’s release in 2014 to today. Mia attends therapy on a consistent basis for trauma, emotional distress, and consequences of bullying,” the petition that has now acquired more the half a million supporters said.

Khalifa has a million-follower audience on social media. Her supporters and those who see nothing wrong with Pornhub keeping her videos up clashed in arguments online.

bangbros did nothing wrong. they have full control and rights to the videos. it was in her contract which she willingly signed — Michael Stiloski (@mikeski410) June 26, 2020

So you can break a signed contract just because you regret signing it pic.twitter.com/lxqNDoRql5 — Jason6969 (@Jason69695) June 28, 2020​

you know we can discuss more than one problem at once — 𝐦𝐢𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐦 💿 (@luvsfairie) June 28, 2020​

The petition argues that Khalifa was “only paid $12k from the millions of dollars that Pornhub and BangBros make off her videos”

In response to the ex-porn star’s statements, BangBros sent her a cease and desist notice outlining her ‘defamatory’ claims.

Today we sent @MiaKhalifa a legal C&D demand which lists some of her defamatory, false statements about Bangbros over the years and a list stating the actual facts. We encourage her to share the fact check list with her audience. We doubt she will though.#FactsBeatFiction — BANGBROSOFFICIAL (@BangBrosDotCom1) June 30, 2020​

The current target number of the petition is three million signatures.

