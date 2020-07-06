More of Epstein's 'Victims' Come Forward After Maxwell's Arrest, Seek Compensation, Lawyer Says

Former girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, was arrested on Thursday accused of helping the deceased financier to groom and sexually abuse under-age girls. Maxwell denies the allegations.

A new group of Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers have contacted a lawyer for the financier’s victims, Gloria Allred, in recent days, following the arrest of his close associate Ghislaine Maxwell, according to the attorney’s comments to BBC Radio 4’s Today show. Allred, who currently represents 16 of Epstein’s accusers, also revealed to the media that some of the new “victims” come from the UK.

“I now have more people, more victims contacting me who’ve never come forward to anybody, except me and maybe they told one relative what happened to them”, the lawyer said.

© AP Photo / John Minchillo Women's rights attorney Gloria Allred speaks to reporters outside a Manhattan courthouse after the conviction of Harvey Weinstein in his rape trial, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in New York

“I do represent some people in Europe, and the UK as well, who have reached out, and they would like to see compensation”, Allred explained. “Anyone in any country can apply for this claims process which was just opened a week ago”.

According to the lawyer, following Jeffrey Epstein’s death in his prison cell last year, it is his “estate” that should now pay to “these victims for the harm that they suffered”.

“His estate should have to compensate these people because it's a form of justice, a form of accountability”, Allred insisted during the programme.

The development follows the arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell on Thursday. She is currently facing charges over the alleged recruitment and grooming of minors for sexual abuse by her deceased friend Jeffrey Epstein. She is also accused of participating in the sexual abuse of underage girls, as well as committing perjury during her previous testimonies. Maxwell is now expected to appear in court this week but so far the British socialite has denied all the charges brought against her.

According to recent reports, Maxwell could be offered a plea deal, which could encourage her to speak “truthfully” about other influential figures associated with Epstein, including British royal Prince Andrew.