Register
09:17 GMT04 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Ghislaine Maxwell

    Epstein 'Pimp' Maxwell Would Rather Talk About Bill Clinton Than Prince Andrew, Confidante Says

    © CC BY-SA 4.0 / Ghislaine Maxwell / Ghislaine Maxwell
    Society
    Get short URL
    130
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107788/22/1077882264_0:431:1200:1106_1200x675_80_0_0_24df297d39623501d9a296730d699feb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202007041079792234-epstein-pimp-maxwell-would-rather-talk-about-bill-clinton-than-prince-andrew-confidante-says/

    In the most recent development in the Epstein case, the FBI busted the late paedophile’s ex-partner and suspected associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who has been shunning the limelight ever since Epstein was nabbed in July 2019 on new sex trafficking charges. The lady is alleged to have procured underage girls for the financier's illegal dealings.

    Jeffrey Epstein’s "pimp" Ghislaine Maxwell will "never sell out" Prince Andrew, one of her close confidantes Laura Goldman has revealed to The Telegraph.

    The New York stockbroker, who has known Maxwell for several years suggested that the elusive socialite, who was finally nabbed on Thursday at her New Hampshire property, would be more likely to discuss Epstein dealings with former US President Bill Clinton and current POTUS Donald Trump than with Andrew. 

    "The only way she can walk is if she gives someone up, but that definitely won’t be Andrew", Goldman told the edition, which recently published a picture of Ghislaine at Buckingham Palace together with Kevin Spacey from 2002.

    The confidante expressed a belief that Maxwell, Epstein’s friend and former partner, must be very "appreciative" of Andrew's support, citing her newbie experience in New York's high society and the way Andrew helped to launch her there.

    "She always talks about what a true friend he is. She doesn’t see any reason to speak about him to the authorities", Goldman recounted.

    Casting Doubt on the Duke of York's Position

    The comments came as concerns mounted among royal circles over what implications Maxwell's arrest on Thursday could have for the 60-year-old Duke, who was reportedly introduced to the billionaire paedophile by the British socialite in 1999. Incidentally, the legal process to buy the New Hampshire estate, where Maxwell had of late been evading the public eye, reportedly started a day after Andrew's nightmare interview with the BBC in November 2019, which raised more questions about the prince's ties to the late paedophile than gave answers.

    Now, pressure has been put on the Duke to talk to the FBI about his contacts with Epstein and Home Officers due to decide if the royal will be quizzed in court on the subject.

    Maxwell herself is expected to be transferred from New Hampshire to New York for court proceedings after being slapped with a total of six charges, including conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, and two counts of perjury. The charges, if Maxwell is found guilty, may see her put behind bars for as long as for 35 years.

    Will Maxwell Talk About Andrew?

    On Friday, one former associate of Maxwell's late paedophile boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein predicted she would cooperate fully with the authorities in a bid to possibly cut her potential prison term, saying: "There’s a lot of people very worried. She knows everything".

    One lawyer representing Epstein's alleged victims, Gloria Allred, in turn, contemplated the implications for Andrew:

    "If Miss Maxwell decides that she is going to cooperate and talk about Prince Andrew... Prince Andrew might want to get to the prosecutors first", she pondered.

    Duke at Epstein's

    The Duke's representatives, meanwhile, have insisted he wants to "do his best", claiming he tried unsuccessfully to break the deadlock with US prosecutors three times over the past few weeks but to no avail. The comments go counter to the FBI's lamentations that the Duke, who was alleged to have had sex with one of Epstein's reported underage victims, hadn't been responding to their calls to talk on the financier's case. The prince earlier unequivocally denied having sex with a minor, saying he visited Epstein, who had already been convicted of paedophilia by then, at his upscale New York mansion but was unaware of his acquaintance's criminal dealings.

    The billionaire financier’s death in August 2019 in prison a month after his arrest, ruled to be a suicide, triggered numerous conspiracy theories involving the rich and powerful that Epstein was known to have rubbed shoulders with. Among those who seen in his company were Bill Clinton, Donald and Melania Trump, Prince Andrew and other politicians and businessmen.

    Related:

    Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell and Kevin Spacey in Buckingham Palace Stirs Social Media
    'Royally F***ed': Prince Andrew's Relationship With Ghislaine Maxwell Exposed
    'She's a Rapist': Woman Claims Ghislaine Maxwell Sexually Abused Her Dozens of Times
    Tags:
    Sex Trafficking, sex assault, in-flight sex assaults, sex abuse, Ghislaine Maxwell, FBI, Jeffrey Epstein
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 27 June - 03 July
    Case Disgrace
    Case Disgrace
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse