03 July 2020
    FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

    British PM Johnson Says No Request Made From US to Speak to Prince Andrew on Epstein Case

    Toby Melville
    UK
    In the recent development in the criminal Jeffrey Epstein saga, which was kickstarted after the billionaire financier was found dead in prison in August 2019, Epstein's elusive ex-partner and confidante Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested on Thursday morning on charges she might have been personally involved in sex trafficking.

    In an LBC radio interview, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has referred to the Epstein case saying sympathies are all with the convicted paedophile's victims and adding he would not comment on the allegations targeting Prince Andrew.

    However, he added, the US has issued to request for the Duke of York to comment on his relationship with the late billionaire, who had reportedly seen Andrew among his VIP guests on a number of occasions in his New York mansion.

    "Everybody's sympathies are very much with the victims of Jeffrey Epstein but you wouldn't expect me to comment on matters affecting the royal family," Johnson said. Asked what the response would be if US officials sought access to Queen Elizabeth's second son for an interview, Johnson said:

    "No such approach has been made. It's a matter for the royal family. The law must carried out and the law must be observed," he stressed.

    The debate over Prince Andrew's alleged ties to suspected abuser and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein has been re-ignited as US prosecutors have called on him to speak to them after his friend long-time Ghislaine Maxwell's arrest on Thursday morning, The Times reported, citing US investigators.

    Audrey Strauss, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York speaks at a news conference announcing charges against Ghislaine Maxwell
    © REUTERS / LUCAS JACKSON
    Indictment Lays Bare Charges Levelled at Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's Procurer

    US prosecutors said that the embattled Duke of York was refusing to assist the investigation and so formally requested to question him, although the Duke has insisted that he is willing to cooperate but no answer from the US authorities has arrived. A source close to the Duke's legal team said that they were "bewildered" by the prosecutors' statements because they had "twice communicated" with the Department of Justice in the past month and had received no response.

    The Duke has been directly implicated in the Epstein case, as Virginia Roberts Giuffre, one of the accusers, has claimed that she was introduced to Epstein by Maxwell before being trafficked to London and forced to have sex with the Duke at Maxwell's Belgravia home.

    After Maxwell's arrest, the US authorities urged the courts to turn down any potential application for bail, arguing that Ms Maxwell had "an extraordinary incentive to flee" given her eye-watering finances and international connections. 

    British socialite Maxwell was nabbed in England's New Hampshire, on her vast property, with the FBI saying it has been keeping tabs on Epstein's suspected socialite for almost a year. Her criminal case was ordered transferred to the Southern District of New York on Thursday by a federal judge in New Hampshire, where the initial indictment had been filed.

    Jeffrey Epstein, financier, billionaire, royal family, Prince Andrew, UK
