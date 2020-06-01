Register
05:52 GMT01 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    People demonstrate in front of the US Embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark, on May 31, 2020, to express their feelings in regard to the death of 46 year old George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died during his arrest in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020.

    Thousands Gather for Black Lives Matter Demo in Front of US Embasssy in Denmark - Photo, Video

    © AFP 2020 / IDA GULDBAEK ARENTSEN
    Society
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Riots Sweep US After Black Man Dies During Police Arrest (31)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107948/31/1079483183_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_d649740e0a35fabba7403059c73d3c7e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202006011079482748-thousands-gather-for-black-lives-matter-demo-in-front-of-us-embasssy-in-denmark---photo-video/

    The death of black man George Floyd at the hands of US police triggered protests in the US that quickly turned violent, involving clashes with police officers, cars set on fire, and even looting. Since then, similar demonstrations, albeit peaceful, have been held in Europe.

    Around 2,000 people have gathered on the streets of Copenhagen to protest against the killing of African American George Floyd by US police.

    The demonstration in Copenhagen started outside the US Embassy in Østerbro and ended at Christiansborg, the seat of the Danish parliament. The demonstrators held signs saying “Justice for George Floyd”.

    ​According to the Copenhagen Police, the demonstration was peaceful. Copenhagen Police Chief Henrik Svejstrup estimates that the demonstration reached its peak at Christiansborg with about 2,000 participants, in what has been described as the biggest turnout since the 2009 climate conference held in the Danish capital. Nevertheless, the demonstration was described as “quiet and peaceful”.

    “I believe it's unfair that people around the world are treated so poorly, regardless of their skin colour. There is also racism in Denmark. After all, we are world citizens, so it's important to make it clear. I think what has happened is violent and unethical”, protester Lea Rejmers told Danish Radio.

    ​The death of George Floyd earlier stirred demonstrations in the city of Minneapolis, Minnesota that later turned violent and culminated in looting, pillaging, and acts of vandalism. Cars were torched and businesses were damaged. Since then, similar demonstrations have mushroomed across the country, including near the White House itself, spurring the police into using tear gas.

    A US Embassy spokesperson in Denmark told TV2: “Our Justice Department has made it clear that responsibility for [George Floyd's] death is being addressed through the legal system, both at the state and federal levels. We will always stand by the rights for all people to peacefully demonstrate and to have their voices heard, but we will also oppose anyone who exploits this tragedy to loot, rob, attack, and threaten”.

    The protests flared up following a video of a police officer pressing his knee against George Floyd's neck going viral. Floyd repeatedly told the officers he couldn't breathe only to become unresponsive and later die at a local hospital. Since then four police officers involved have been sacked, and one charged with murder and manslaughter.

    Demonstrations have also been held in other European capitals such as Berlin and London, also peaceful unlike the US version.

    Topic:
    Riots Sweep US After Black Man Dies During Police Arrest (31)

    Related:

    Trump Campaign Sells 'You Ain't Black' T-Shirts in a Swipe at Joe Biden's Comments
    Ex-President Obama on George Floyd Murder: Killings of Blacks 'Should Not Be Normal'
    George Floyd Death: Other Cases of Violence Against Black Americans in US
    Tags:
    Black Lives Matter, Scandinavia, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    American media personality and model Kim Kardashian West attends the 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.
    Gentlemen Prefer Blondes? Famous Dark-Haired Women Who Drive Men Crazy
    Undo Retweet: No Twitter Trump
    Undo Retweet
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse