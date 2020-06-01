Police Use Tear Gas as Protesters Gather Outside White House - Videos

The Sunday evening protest in the US capital appears to be the largest George Floyd gathering in DC. The protesters have accumulated near the White House in front of a fence that separates them from a police cordon.

Police in Washington DC are trying to prevent protesters from getting to the White House again, with sporadic clashes between officers and demonstrators reported.

UPDATE: Protest activity is now completely concentrated on Lafayette Square and the 1600 block of H. 90 minutes until curfew. No sign of the guard on city streets, only next to Park PD @nbcwashington @erika_news pic.twitter.com/twFyoBEvie — Tom Lynch (@TomLynch_) June 1, 2020

Multiple fires have been set up in front of the White House.

⚠️⚠️ WATCH: Fire outside The White House growing larger and larger. pic.twitter.com/bpfT1ROPiT — AS-Source News (@ASB_Breaking) June 1, 2020

© Sputnik / Protesters kindle fire near White House

Demonstrators were heard chanting "let us march" as they were moving in towards the presidential residence.

The street is blocked by police at H and 15th, protestors are chanting “let us march”

Flash bangs continue to go off. #GeorgeFloydProtests #protests2020 @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/8pc9D5pIaG — Kolbie Satterfield (@KolbieReports) May 31, 2020

Police apparently used tear gas and flash bangs to disperse the protesters.

Scene near Opaline near White House. We hear explosions (tear gas?). At least one protester was stomping on top the police car before law enforcement arrived. @wusa9 #GeorgeFloydProtests pic.twitter.com/z88VMTOYh2 — Tom Dempsey (@KCTomDempsey) May 31, 2020

Police using flash bangs in downtown DC pic.twitter.com/1Uu7gMNRRy — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) May 31, 2020

Protesters were also captured throwing bottles at officers.

Another intense engagement. Protesters throw water bottles at police on Washington St. pic.twitter.com/6avfKi9JI5 — Clark Wade (@ClarkWade34) May 31, 2020

As it became dark, someone was heard playing the saxophone.

Thousands in front of The White House protesting peacefully chanting:



“I can do this all night. We can do this all night.”



Hear the saxophone? Protesting can be joyous too. A few young people described it as a “celebration of life.” pic.twitter.com/kXrFo8Cn0j — Arjun Sethi (@arjunsethi81) June 1, 2020

A curfew was imposed in DC and will come into force starting at 11:00 pm local time (03:00 GMT on Sunday). Mayor Bowser has also activated the DC National Guard to support the Metropolitan Police Department.

Washington has seen anti-police protests over George Floyd's death for the third day in a row. Hundreds of people were seen in the centre of DC on Sunday, most of them concentrated in Lafayette Square. Lafayette Square, a park located adjacent to the presidential residence, has been closed to the public, with representatives of various law-enforcement agencies visible on the premises on Sunday.