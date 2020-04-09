Register
05:46 GMT09 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Child with a teddy bear

    Two Young Women Convicted of Raping 12-Year-Old Boy in Norway

    Pixabay/CC0
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 26
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107567/22/1075672281_0:100:1920:1180_1200x675_80_0_0_b1ef0c8856bd6f47102e31cabba8d627.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202004091078890027-two-young-women-convicted-of-raping-12-year-old-boy-in-norway/

    The crime was filmed, and the video was shared with an underage acquaintance who alerted the authorities.

    Two young women have been convicted of raping a 12-year-old boy in the Norwegian town of Sarpsborg, national broadcaster NRK reported.

    The crime occurred in May 2019, when the victim was invited by the young women, aged 19 and 17 respectively. Another girl, age 15, was present.

    Eventually, two women went upstairs to the bedroom and had sexual intercourse. The older of the two women was also found guilty of filming the incident and passing the video on to the 15-year-old girl.

    The incident was discovered two days later when the 15-year-old girl told her teacher about what had happened. The school subsequently reported the case to the police.

    According to the verdict, the 12-year-old was not subjected to any violence, pressure, threats or persuasion. However, the law defines all sexual relations with children below the age of 14 as rape. In this case, the rape was defined as gross because it was committed by several people.

    The older woman was initially sentenced to three years in prison, but after an assessment of her social functioning and emotional state the court considered unconditional imprisonment too severe and made two years and eight months of the sentence conditional. That means the woman has to serve 120 days in jail.

    A girl using her mobile phone
    © CC0
    'Gay, Hetero or In-Between?': Norwegian Broadcaster Under Fire For Asking Little Kids Sex Questions
    Her younger partner in crime received so-called “juvenile punishment”, which in Norway is an alternative to both unconditional imprisonment and stricter social penalties for youths in the 15 to 18 age bracket and involves meetings with the police and child welfare services and follow-up checks in a bid to reform.

    The two women are also sentenced to pay the boy NOK 75,000 ($7,300) in damages. That's half of what the boy's lawyer Eline Toverud Antonsen suggested would be the correct sum.

    “We do not want to comment on the verdict, but can confirm that it will not be appealed,” defender Anne Grete Bjerketvedt Ludvigsen said.

    The verdict by the Sarpsborg District Court was approved of by Attorney General Jeanette Westlund Hegna, who said her authority was “well satisfied with the court's assessment”.

    Related:

    Outrage as Norwegian Pensioner Jailed for Ordering Live Rape of Filipino Girls
    'No Idea Why This Is Happening': Norway Sees Spike in Young Girls Up for Sex Change
    Five French Tourists Arrested in Benidorm, Spain Over Alleged Gang Rape of Norwegian Woman – Report
    Norwegian Armed Forces See 'Disturbing' Wave of Reported Rapes, Sexual Assault
    Ex-Norwegian Minister Faces 12 Years for Luring Male Refugee Into Sex Through 'Friendship With King'
    'Gay, Hetero or In-Between?': Norwegian Broadcaster Under Fire For Asking Little Kids Sex Questions
    Tags:
    sexual assault, rape, children, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Coloured Eggs and Chocolate Bunnies Ready for Easter Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
    Coloured Eggs and Chocolate Bunnies Ready for Easter Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
    Stephing Down
    Stephing Down
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse