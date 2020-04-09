Two Young Women Convicted of Raping 12-Year-Old Boy in Norway

The crime was filmed, and the video was shared with an underage acquaintance who alerted the authorities.

Two young women have been convicted of raping a 12-year-old boy in the Norwegian town of Sarpsborg, national broadcaster NRK reported.

The crime occurred in May 2019, when the victim was invited by the young women, aged 19 and 17 respectively. Another girl, age 15, was present.

Eventually, two women went upstairs to the bedroom and had sexual intercourse. The older of the two women was also found guilty of filming the incident and passing the video on to the 15-year-old girl.

The incident was discovered two days later when the 15-year-old girl told her teacher about what had happened. The school subsequently reported the case to the police.

According to the verdict, the 12-year-old was not subjected to any violence, pressure, threats or persuasion. However, the law defines all sexual relations with children below the age of 14 as rape. In this case, the rape was defined as gross because it was committed by several people.

The older woman was initially sentenced to three years in prison, but after an assessment of her social functioning and emotional state the court considered unconditional imprisonment too severe and made two years and eight months of the sentence conditional. That means the woman has to serve 120 days in jail.

The two women are also sentenced to pay the boy NOK 75,000 ($7,300) in damages. That's half of what the boy's lawyer Eline Toverud Antonsen suggested would be the correct sum.

“We do not want to comment on the verdict, but can confirm that it will not be appealed,” defender Anne Grete Bjerketvedt Ludvigsen said.

The verdict by the Sarpsborg District Court was approved of by Attorney General Jeanette Westlund Hegna, who said her authority was “well satisfied with the court's assessment”.