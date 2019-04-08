Register
11:02 GMT +308 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Judge's hammer. (File)

    Swedish Woman Blows Afghan Rapist a Kiss of Support During Trial - Reports

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Fedorenko
    Europe
    Get short URL
    104

    A woman who runs a foster home justified blowing a kiss to an asylum seeker accused of and later sentenced for raping underage girls by saying that she wanted to show that she "thinks of him". His youngest victim was only thirteen.

    An Afghan asylum seeker who had been living in a foster family in Västra Götaland County has been sentenced to five months' juvenile detention and 10 years' expulsion for the rape and sexual assault of teenage girls, the news outlet Fria Tider reported.

    The Afghan shall also pay damages of of SEK 115,000 ($12,500) to the girl he raped and SEK 7,000 ($750) to the 13-year-old girl he sexually abused.

    The somewhat lenient punishment is due to the fact that the accused claimed to be a refugee child, even though the Migration Court of Appeal ruled that he is not, Fria Tider noted.

    The rapist came to Sweden as an "unaccompanied refugee child" in 2015. While his asylum applications have repeatedly been refused, he has been staying with a foster family. There, he proceeded to abuse and rape fellow care recipients. According to the Gothenburg District Court, the first sexual attack took place in April 2018.

    READ MORE: Outrage as Swedish TV Portrays Suspected Gang Rapists as 'Victims'

    A 13-year girl, who was one of his victims, testified in court that the Afghan came to her room at night, lay down on her bed, restrained her and assaulted her. He refused to listen to pleadings that he stop and leave, she said.

    At the end of November 2018, the Afghan raped another teenage girl living at home in the same manner. After the rape, the girl suffered from severe depression and anxiety. She couldn't sleep or eat due to the mental trauma.

    When the girls reported the incident to their foster mother, the middle-aged woman did nothing to stop the attacks and even protected the rapist, Fria Tider reported. The court assessed the victims' story as "very credible and coherent". It is also supported by the testimony of several witnesses and technical evidence.

    ​The court found that the foster mother had a "negative attitude" toward the victims and a "positive attitude" towards the Afghan. The woman even refused to testify in the presence of the rape victim and provided information not supported by other testimonies.

    "At lunch break, she wanted to approach to [the Afghan], and was told she couldn't, and so she blew him a kiss," the Gothenburg District Court wrote, as quoted by Fria Tider.

    READ MORE: 'What Is OK Sex?': Sweden's Education Site For Migrants Becomes Global Hit

    In an interview with the news outlet, the foster mother explained her behaviour as follows: "Yes, I blew him a kiss to show that I think of him."

    The woman called the verdict "utterly horrible" and accused the rape victim of being a liar.

    Related:

    More Than 50% of Convicted Rapists in Sweden Are Foreigners
    88% of Sweden's Gang Rapists Have Foreign Background - Report
    Over 50% of Swedes Blame Rape Victims Amid Sexual Assault Spike, Study Finds
    Tags:
    sex abuse, rape, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 30 March - 5 April
    This Week in Pictures: 30 March - 5 April
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse