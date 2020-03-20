Register
07:09 GMT20 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Pornhub logo

    Easing Tensions: Pornhub Enjoys Drastic Rise in Traffic Amid Raging Coronavirus

    © CC BY 2.0 / Ivan Radic / Pornhub logo
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107824/63/1078246301_0:161:2048:1313_1200x675_80_0_0_22ca6a1c1a671199a539709a66b73f88.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202003201078638111-easing-tensions-pornhub-enjoys-drastic-rise-in-traffic-amid-raging-coronavirus/

    As the clientele of off-line entertainment entities is in severe decline as more and more are bound to their homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, these turbulent few weeks of social distancing have been a total blessing for digital content providers, including ones that cater to basic instincts in a bid to ease everyday concerns.

    As offices and top-visited public places shut across the world to prevent the spread of COVID-19, self-isolated citizens are increasingly turning to such top entertainment providers as Pornhub.

    According to data released by the website X-rated on the latest viewing and search trends, traffic was up 6.4 percent in the US on Tuesday compared with a February average while three weeks earlier, around 24 February, viewings were down by nearly 1 percent.

    In Canada, traffic increased even further - by 7.2 percent, the company wrote on its website, adding that although isolation efforts began later in North America than in Europe, their charts show that “many visitors from the United States quickly adjusted to their new at-home life by March 17th", logging into the adult video platform in large numbers.

    The company also specified that late-night hourly traffic to the X-rated content also saw a huge increase compared to an average day.

    “Traffic was a massive 40.3 percent above average at 3 a.m., before dropping -11.9 percent at 7 a.m. That was followed by a 26.8 percent increase mid-afternoon", they added.

    The company noted that viewers had been increasingly including the word “coronavirus” in their searches, with Washington D.C. residents being 33 percent more likely to do so. The other states that are apparently more interested in coronavirus-related Pornhub content are New York, where 24 percent are more likely to search the term, 22 percent in Washington state, and 18 percent more in West Virginia.

    “Folks from North Dakota are the least likely to search by -43 percent when compared to the rest of the country", Pornhub statisticians concluded.

    Meanwhile, there has been an even more drastic uptick in total Pornhub viewings across quarantined European countries, where the company altruistically offered free access to its content.

    For instance, in Italy, the daily average skyrocketed on 12 March after Pornhub offered free Premium service to the whole country, which has been hit the hardest in Europe by the raging novel virus. Beginning 16 March, the same offer was made to France and Spain: traffic from France was up 38.2% on 17 March and 61.3% in Spain as millions eagerly made use of their free Pornhub Premium service.

    As per worldometrics.info, the total number of coronavirus infections have climbed to above 245,850 around the world, with the death toll currently at 10,047, primarily in Italy (3,405). Overall 88,441 people are registered to have recovered.

    The spread of the virus has been officially given pandemic status, with many countries around the world introducing quarantine or self-isolation measures to curb and prevent the swift spread of COVID-19.

    Related:

    Petition Accusing Pornhub of Hosting Sex Trafficking, Rape Films Garners Over 400,000 Signatures
    Ex-Pornhub Diva Mia Khalifa Baffles Fans as She ‘Coughs’ Amid Coronavirus Chaos
    ‘SOS Pornhub': Restless Brits Beg X-Rated Site to Extend Free Premium Offer to UK Amid Pandemic
    Tags:
    PornHub, coronavirus, COVID-19, porn
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A customer's cart filled with the supplies they're purchasing in response to news about coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Real Canadian Superstore on Southwest Marine Drive in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
    Just in Case Food Cart: What the Virus is Prompting Shoppers to Buy
    The War on Error
    The War on Error
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse