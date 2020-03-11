WHO Declares Coronavirus Outbreak a Pandemic

According to the WHO Director-General, the number of cases outside China has increased 13-fold in the past two weeks.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has announced that the COVID-19 outbreak can be viewed as a pandemic.

"We have therefore made the assessment that #COVID19 can be characterized as a pandemic"-@DrTedros

The WHO chief ​Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged all countries to activate and scale up emergency response mechanisms.

"This is not just a public health crisis, it is a crisis that will touch every sector – so every sector and every individual must be involved in the fight," he stressed.

According to the WHO, there are now more than 118,000 cases in 114 countries, with 4,291 deaths.

