WHO Declares Coronavirus Outbreak a Pandemic

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has announced that the COVID-19 outbreak can be viewed as a pandemic.
🚨 BREAKING 🚨— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 11, 2020
"We have therefore made the assessment that #COVID19 can be characterized as a pandemic"-@DrTedros #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/JqdsM2051A
The WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged all countries to activate and scale up emergency response mechanisms.
"This is not just a public health crisis, it is a crisis that will touch every sector – so every sector and every individual must be involved in the fight," he stressed.
According to the WHO, there are now more than 118,000 cases in 114 countries, with 4,291 deaths.
MORE TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)