After Italy, Pornhub Offers Free Premium Service to France and Spain Amid COVID-19 Quarantine

With the centre of the coronavirus outbreak moving from China to Europe, governments across the continent have been declaring nationwide lockdowns to prevent the spread of the disease.

Pornhub, one of the world’s most popular adult websites, has extended a helping hand to millions of Europeans during the coronavirus quarantine.

The site, which is owned by Canadian company MindGeek, on Tuesday announced that it would grant month-long ad-free access to HD videos to users in Spain and France to “help pass the time and stay entertained” as the pandemic has brought public life to a halt.

Pornhub also pledged to donate this month’s proceeds from Modelhub, a platform for amateur models to share and sell their X-rated content, to help these countries fight the COVID-19 crisis. The models’ earnings will not be affected, it promised.

Days earlier, the company also extended its Premium services free of charge to Italy. It has committed to donating the February proceeds from Modelhub to a fundraising campaign to add intensive care units to the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan.

Italy, Spain, and France have all declared nationwide lockdowns in recent days requiring people to remain indoors to help curb the accelerating spread of the new coronavirus.

Italy is the worst-hit European country, with more than 31,500 confirmed cases and over 2,500 deaths as of Tuesday. The respiratory disease caused by the virus has infected more than 11,000 people and killed 514 in Spain; France currently reports more than 7,700 cases and 175 deaths.